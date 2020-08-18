A scuffle broke out in the 3rd quarter of game 1 of the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers first-round playoff series, leading to Kristaps Porzingis being ejected after he received a technical foul, his second of the night. 

It all went down after Porzingis tried to get in between Marcus Morris Sr. and Luka Doncic after the two players started to get into it. 

NBA fans and players, including LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Dirk Nowitzki, took to social media to comment on the ejection with many slamming the decision.

Porzingis left the game, his playoff debut, with 14 points and six rebounds. The clippers ended up winning the game with a final score of 118-110.

