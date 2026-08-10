The Best Nike Air Max 95s to Buy For Under Retail Right Now

The Air Max 95 has seen a huge resurgence in the last few years, which was fueled by the model’s 30th anniversary in 2025 as well as the arrival of the big bubble retro.

The increased demand brought elevated production of the sneaker, which allowed for more pairs and styles to be in circulation. While this is typically bad news for resellers, sneaker fans who actually want to buy a pair to wear are able to benefit.

On StockX, a number of solid in-line Air Max 95 colorways and collabs are available now for an average resale price that’s under retail. It’s worth mentioning that the prices on the secondary marketplace fluctuate regularly and by sizes. Here are the best Nike Air Max 95s you can buy now for under retail right now.

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