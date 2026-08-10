The Best Nike Air Max 95s to Buy For Under Retail Right Now

The Air Max 95 has seen a huge resurgence in the last few years, which was fueled by the model’s 30th anniversary in 2025 as well as the arrival of the big bubble retro.
The increased demand brought elevated production of the sneaker, which allowed for more pairs and styles to be in circulation. While this is typically bad news for resellers, sneaker fans who actually want to buy a pair to wear are able to benefit.
On StockX, a number of solid in-line Air Max 95 colorways and collabs are available now for an average resale price that’s under retail. It’s worth mentioning that the prices on the secondary marketplace fluctuate regularly and by sizes. Here are the best Nike Air Max 95s you can buy now for under retail right now.
Shop Nike and explore the Sneakers collection Complex
Palace x Nike Air Max 95
Retail Price: $200
Current StockX Average Resale Price: $187
The Palace x Nike Air Max 95 is a sneaker we ranked as one of the best releases of 2026 so far, so now is a great opportunity to grab a pair for under retail.
Levi’s x Nike Air Max 95 ‘White’
Retail Price: $205
Current StockX Average Resale Price: $169
The white Levi’s x Nike Air Max 95 is a good pair for fans to customize or wear as a beater since it’s available at a discounted price.
Eric Koston x Nike SB Air Max 95
Retail Price: $190
Current StockX Average Resale Price: $156
Of course, Nike SB had to bring in longtime rider Eric Koston when it came to the involvement of the SB Air Max 95. Koston’s collab paid homage to his Thai heritage, as seen with the script at the forefoot.
Undefeated x Nike Air Max 95
Retail Price: $190
Current StockX Average Resale Price: $168
Undefeated’s take on the Air Max 95 sports a sleek black color scheme offset by red and green stripes. It’s a solid pair that fans can wear year-round.
Atmos x Nike Air Max 95 ‘Harajuku’
Retail Price: $225
Current StockX Average Resale Price: $193
If you missed out on copping Atmos’ Harajuku-inspired Air Max 95s at ComplexCon last year, select sizes are now available for under retail on the secondary marketplace.
Nike Air Max 95 ‘Slate’
Retail Price: $190
Current StockX Average Resale Price: $134
Another OG Air Max 95 colorway that’s available for under retail right now is the “Slate” iteration that originally dropped in 1995. It’s different from the standard black gradient color schemes, using blue hues on the upper.
Stash x Nike Air Max 95 (2024)
Retail Price: $200
Current StockX Average Resale Price: $171
Stash and Nike did the unthinkable in 2024 by introducing a new version of their coveted Air Max 95 collab. It retains the DNA of the original with Stash’s signature blue hue on the upper.
Nike Air Max 95 ‘Greedy’ (2026)
Retail Price: $190
Current StockX Average Resale Price: $151
The “Greedy” Air Max 95 is essentially a mashup of several iconic colorways into one shoe, but without being too overbearing.
A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Max 95 ‘Hand Wash Cold’
Retail Price: $190
Current StockX Average Resale Price: $178
When it comes to A Ma Maniere collabs, you’re getting top-quality product. This remains true with its “Hand Wash Cold” Air Max 95 that’s now available for under retail.