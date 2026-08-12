50 Cent Wants to Add a Scripted Comedy Series to His TV Empire

50 Cent is hoping to step into the scripted comedy space soon.
The G-Unit Film & TV boss stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on Tuesday (Aug. 11) to promote Fightland, his latest project as executive producer. When asked about his ever-growing TV slate, which also includes a Payday adaptation that’s currently in development, Fif expressed interest in adding a comedy series to his roster in the future.
“I’mma need you,” the Sean Combs: The Reckoning executive producer told Fallon. “This is how we use these relationships. Yeah, I wanna do a scripted comedy show.”
Back in 2017, Fif dabbled in comedy with the launch of the sketch series 50 Central on BET. His latest remarks, however, point to him aiming to get the G-Unit Film & TV banner behind a full-fledged comedy series, perhaps in the sitcom vein.
The aforementioned Payday, which doesn’t yet have an officially announced network or streamer attached, sees the Street Fighter star collaborating with Vice Studios and Starbreeze Entertainment. In a statement shared with Complex earlier this week, Fif promised “something big” with the video game adaptation.
“G-Unit Film & TV has built cinematic crime stories that connect with audiences around the world,” he told Complex on Monday (Aug. 10). “Teaming up with Vice Studios and bringing the world of Payday to the screen gives us the chance to build something big, a high-energy franchise that pushes the heist genre forward.”
Fightland, though decidedly not a comedy, recently launched on Starz here in the States and is slated to debut on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. later this month.