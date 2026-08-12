50 Cent Wants to Add a Scripted Comedy Series to His TV Empire

“I’mma need you,” the Sean Combs: The Reckoning executive producer told Fallon. “This is how we use these relationships. Yeah, I wanna do a scripted comedy show.”

Back in 2017, Fif dabbled in comedy with the launch of the sketch series 50 Central on BET. His latest remarks, however, point to him aiming to get the G-Unit Film & TV banner behind a full-fledged comedy series, perhaps in the sitcom vein.