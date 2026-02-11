There aren’t many things that are much more timeless than a pair of Levi’s denim. Michael Jordan himself knows a thing or two about wearing denim, specifically with his Air Jordans, so it makes sense that Jordan Brand and Nike have released several collabs with Levi’s over the years.

Next up between the entities is a Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 collection dropping this month, which includes an LA-exclusive colorway for this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend. For Nike, it’s had denim-covered versions of the Air Force 1, Air Max 95, and others throughout the years.

Ahead of the upcoming Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 release this weekend, we’ve looked back at the best Levi’s x Nike and Air Jordan collabs that have released thus far. Here are the best Levi’s x Nike and Jordan Brand collabs, ranked.

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