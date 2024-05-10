We Want These Nike Sneakers to Come Back

If you had the power to peruse Nike’s archives and pick one sneaker to remake, where would you go? Would you dip into obscure, regional-exclusive Air Force 1s from the dawn of the 2000s? Or further back, to unobtainable early collaborations like Wu Tang’s Nike Dunk Highs ?





Nike isn’t granting anyone that power just yet, but the brand in April announced a new line called Cult Classics , the first batch of which will consist of coveted retros like the “Linen” Air Force and the “Reverse Duck Camo” Air Max 90. Nike describes the shoes that will make up the Cult Classics releases as culturally relevant, “community-made symbols of past, present, and future moments.”





For now, the criteria around the shoes are sort of vague. Nike says that the first wave of Cult Classics will feature “expected” retros, where successive ones will be reissues of shoes people want to have the opportunity to buy again. And, Nike says, upcoming Cult Classics projects will be “informed by the community” who will “have a say in the future of the program.”





As Nike’s made the promise that consumers will have a say in the future of the program (Nothing could possibly go wrong there, right?), we thought we’d throw out some early suggestions on sneakers we’d like to see included.





We excluded anything from Air Jordan or Nike SB, as those lines appear to be outside the bounds of consideration for Cult Classics. Some of the picks are admittedly not that widely beloved, but we’re allowing ourselves to be selfish for the sake of this fantasy. Here are selections from the Complex staff on sneakers we’d want to see come back as part of the collection, just in case anyone at Nike was wondering.