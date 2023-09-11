Nike Air Force 1 'Linen' Rumored to Return in 2024

One of the most coveted Nike Air Force 1 styles is reportedly receiving a reissue. Per Sole Retriever, the "Linen" Air Force 1 Low is returning to shelves in Summer 2024.

The "Linen" Air Force 1 Low was originally released in 2001 as part of Nike's Co.JP series and was exclusive to Japan. The shoe received a retro in 2016 to celebrate the opening of Kith's Miami store during the Art Basel festivities that year, although that pair was similarly only released at Kith Miami.

There are no leaked images of the purported retro at the time of writing, and the shoe pictured above is the 2016 release. The "Linen" Air Force 1 Low dons a light brown leather upper that's offset by a pink Swoosh on the sides. The sneaker also features white accents on the sock liner and tongue and comes with matching white shoelaces. The look is broken up by a white midsole and a pink outsole.

As of now, the return of the "Linen" Air Force 1 Low has yet to be confirmed by Nike. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look at the retro in the coming months.