Nike Is Bring Back Cult Classic Sneakers As Retros

Nike is bringing back some of the most sought-after styles in the brand's history with its Cult Classics program.

The Swoosh teased its upcoming range on SNKRS late last night, confirming the re-release of several fan-favorite sneakers. The styles that have been revealed to be returning soon include the "Veneer" Dunk Low, the "Ultraman" Dunk Low, "Linen" Air Force 1 Low, the "Ultramarine" and "Bright Concord" Air Max 180s, "Varsity Green" Dunk Low, "Ivory Snake" Air Force 1 Low, and "Reverse Duck Camo" Air Max 90. The brand also teased that additional styles are in the range, but the specific pairs weren't revealed. Several pairs from the set have already loaded on the backend of Nike's website and appear below.

As confirmed by Nike on the SNKRS app, the "Cult Classic" lineup will launch exclusively via SNKRS and at its neighborhood retail partners across the globe, which signifies that the distribution of the sneakers may be fairly limited. The brand also mentioned that other coveted styles will return in upcoming seasons and be revealed in the months ahead. Check back soon for updates.