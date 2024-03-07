'Cement Grey' Air Jordan 3 Rumored to Drop in August

2024 is expected to be an exciting year for fans of the Air Jordan 3, especially those who are interested in seeing new colorways of the popular retro.

One of the upcoming Air Jordan 3 releases on the horizon is this "Cement Grey" colorway pictured here. According to early reports from Sole Retriever, this pair will hit retailers on Aug. 31.

The leaked images from @Kicksdong on Instagram reveal a relatively simple color execution, featuring a white leather upper coupled with signature elephant print panels at the midfoot, by the toe, and heel counter. The shoe is also equipped with a red Jumpman logo on the tongue and a black Jumpman appears on the heel. Finishing off the look is a two-tone midsole and a grey outsole.

Highlighting the Air Jordan 3 colorways dropping this year is a reimagined version of the original "Black Cement" iteration rumored to release this holiday season.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release of the "Cement Grey" Air Jordan 3. Check back soon for official updates.