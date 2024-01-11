More Wales Bonner x Adidas Sambas Are on the Way

Fresh off of releasing one of the most hyped sneaker collabs last year with a quartet of Samba colorways in November, it appears Wales Bonner and Adidas Originals will soon follow it up with a new project, if these leaked images are any indication.

Shown here are two previously unseen Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba makeups courtesy of @Woganwodeyang on Instagram. In contrast to the pairs that dropped late last year, the upcoming versions feature a standard-length tongue this time around.

One iteration wears a sail and blue makeup, while the other comes in a brown and white color scheme. Both styles are equipped with deconstructed details on the tongue and heel tab, along with "Wales Bonner" branding stamped on the midfoot and footbed.

These new Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba colorways are expected to hit retailers sometime this year, but official release details have yet to be announced by the collaborators. Check back soon for updates.