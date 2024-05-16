How The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low Got Its Own Video Game

So the SNKRS app itself is famous now. What was it like designing this game for such a huge, global app?

TC: It was awesome. We had to make a lot of design choices to make sure that we were able to get the game done in time. That was obviously the most important thing, making sure we have something playable and fun and beautiful on time. But also just being able to look at different parts of what Jordan wanted us to show through the game and then incorporating those things. Making sure that we show the sneaker as perfect and pretty as it is and then also having multiple screens to kind of tell that story. And also making something that will get people really excited and also the kind of Easter egg about it being humans versus robots. That was a concept that we had been really dying to do for a really long time. For it to work out in this way, it was super fun.

Towards the end of the game, when you play it, you’ll see that once you finish the game and you’ve destroyed all the bots, the end sequence is us in the Jumpman pose getting the basketball through the final hoop, which then destroys the enemy bot spaceship. So it all comes together.

Why do you think the Jordan 11 and 8-bit games are still so cool and irresistible after all these years?

SC: I think everything goes in cycles of 20 years or 30 years, so everyone will hold these things fondly, that they grew up with. They’ll have a special place for people.

TC: Something that we found is when we take something that's so classic to people's childhood and that's globally—people in India played these games too—so it’s like you've seen this before, but we're presenting it to you in a completely new way. I think that we try to keep our games not super easy, but not super hard, so it attracts a bigger audience and it's challenging enough that you want to beat the game and spend 15 minutes to figure it out the first time. I think that makes people reminisce about a simpler time and honestly, it just brings a lot of joy to people. We’re really grateful we’re able to do that. And that's just been overwhelming… the response to all of our games, from the ones that Stef made himself to the bigger ones that we've worked with a larger team on, people are just like, Whoa, this is so cool. This made me so happy. I can't believe I'm seeing my favorite artist through just a completely different gaze. So yeah, it's been really cool.