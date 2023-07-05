The Original Nike Air 180 Is Coming Back Next Year

Nike is planning a re-release of the Air 180 in the original “Ultramarine” colorway for May 2024 for $140, sources with knowledge of the brand’s upcoming slate of releases tell Complex. The sneaker will be distributed via Nike’s neighborhood retail partners and will hence be fairly limited, according to one source.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment on the retro of the upcoming “Ultramarine” Nike Air 180.

The Nike Air 180, which debuted in 1991, was designed by Tinker Hatfield, who designed the first Air Max shoe and led the line into the ‘90s, and Bruce Kilgore, who is best known for designing the Air Force 1. According to a feature from Nike on the shoe’s history, the shape of the Air 180’s cushioning unit was inspired by a horseshoe and was the first time the brand molded an Air bag to a urethane outsole.

Michael Jordan wore the shoe during its original run, donning a pair of the “Concord” colorway for a photo shoot during his time with the Dream Team for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

The Air 180 has regularly returned in the decades since its original release, and the “Ultramarine” colorway was last available in 2018 .

The 180 never ascended to the icon status of models from the same era like the Air Max 90 or Air Max 95, but its history does include coveted pairs. One of Kanye West’s earliest endeavors with Nike focused on the 180 , and collaborators like Comme des Garçons, Dizzee Rascal, and Opium have reimagined the shoe with limited-edition colorways.

The release month for the 2024 Air 180 retro is subject to change—it’s possible Nike will adjust the window of its release as it draws nearer.