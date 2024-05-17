Rare 'Bred' Air Jordan 1 Sample Going Up for Auction

A seldom-seen version of the classic black and red Air Jordan 1 from 1984 is hitting the auction block.

Pictured here is an original sample variation of the "Bred" Air Jordan 1 that's going up for auction via Grey Flannel Auctions next week. As the story goes, Michael Jordan wore a different shoe size for each of his feet, and that specification is represented on this pair, with the left shoe coming in a size 13 and the right in a size 13.5.

This unreleased version of the Jordan 1 High features "Air Jordan" branding on the ankle collar instead of the iconic "Wings" logo featured on retail pairs. This specific variation first appeared in a Nike ad in '84 (pictured below), where the sneaker was draped over Jordan's shoulder. It's worth mentioning that the shoe is accompanied by a letter that confirms the pair was gifted by Nike to an unnamed college basketball coach in Portland, Oregon, in late 1984.

According to the listing on Grey Flannel Auctions, bidding for the "Bred" Air Jordan 1 sample will start at $25,000 and begin on May 20. The auction will close on June 9.