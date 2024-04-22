Michael Jordan's Bringing the Jumpman and Sneaker Culture to NASCAR's Victory Lane

Michael Jordan, the ultimate winner in sport and the game of life, had never been to Victory Lane before. That all changed this past Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway when his 23XI Racing car, no.45 driven by Tyler Reddick, took the checkered flag at the Geico 500 in a chaotic finish that saw Reddick jump from fourth to first with a lot of luck and a bit of skill. And he did so in a Toyota Camry with the Jumpman logo emblazoned across the hood.

The sneaker-inspired car, which takes cues from Air Jordan retros, is the latest in a long line of Jordan race cars that pair sneaker designs from the past and present with some of the fastest cars on the track.

This isn’t the first time a 23XI car has won a race. Jordan’s co-owned the team with driver Denny Hamlin, who’s been a Jordan Brand athlete since 2011, since the start of the 2021 season. And this was the sixth victory for the racing outfit. But it was the first one where Jordan himself was present.

“Denny kept saying I was bad luck,” Jordan said in a post race interview. “And today we proved him wrong.”

The win almost didn’t happen. It took a miracle. Michael McDowell had the lead on the final lap as Brad Keswelowski tried to make a move for the pass. McDowell spun out trying to block him. And Reddick, who was behind the cars, slingshotted past them for the win at the finish line.

It was more than a moment for 23XI racing. Reddick hopped out of his car and climbed the fence to celebrate while Jordan was seen ecstatic in the pits with Reddick’s family, full of jubilee and sheer excitement, wearing his elephant print headset.

The car was a tribute to both Jordan’s history in racing and sneakers, as it looks like it took inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 “Motorsports,” a limited release from 2010.

Of course, it’s not the first time that a race car has been made to look like an Air Jordan. Former 23XI driver Kurt Busch drove cars decked out in cement print and even one car that was made to resemble the Air Jordan 11 “Concord.”

Reddick himself has driven cars made to look like the Air Jordan 5 “Grape,” a paint job that was a tribute to longtime Nike and Jordan Brand executive Howard “H” White, and a car paying tribute to J. Balvin’s Air Jordan 3 collaboration.