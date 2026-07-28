Cardi B Denies Getting Surgery, Credits Breakup and Touring Schedule With Weight Loss

During an early morning Instagram Live session on Tuesday (July 28), the rapper addressed rumors that she recently went under the knife to achieve her figure after a recent performance at New York City’s Pacha nightclub has seemingly renewed criticism about Cardi’s figure.

“I'm also tired of you hating ass bitches,” Cardi said near the 6:44 mark in the video linked above. “Why every single time that I look snatched up and I look fucking good, y’all always want to be fucking shady like, ‘Oh, she got another surgery’ … Bitch, I post every week.”

The Grammy-winner explained that she regularly posts content to her social media accounts, including recent trips to Paris, London, and Venice over a two-week period as proof that she’s too busy to undergo and recover from any cosmetic procedures.

“When have y'all ever seen me have time off to get surgery? I'm very honest about surgery. I'm very very honest,” she insisted, before sharing she underwent two liposuction procedures and a buttocks reduction.

After describing herself as “naturally petite,” Cardi explained several reasons why she’s able to lose weight quickly despite having given birth to four children.

“After I gave birth to my son this year, I lost weight easy. You want to know why? Cuz I went on tour. There was some cities that I ain't going to front, the food was straight caca. It was straight shit. I wouldn't even eat like that. I will eat a fucking salad,” she said. “No lie, when I was on tour, I wouldn't eat after 5:00 p.m. because if I was to eat anything while I'm performing, I could feel myself about to throw up … And when I get off the stage, my adrenaline be so high that sometimes I wouldn't even be hungry.”