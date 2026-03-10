Bad Bunny's Best Adidas Sneaker Collabs, Ranked

Bad Bunny is on a generational run. On the heels of his huge Grammy win for Best Album of the Year, the debut of his Adidas Bad BO 1.0 signature shoe, and headlining the Super Bowl 60 halftime show, it’s hard to argue that anyone will have a better 2026 than Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny’s Bad Bo 1.0 release felt like a long time coming. The artist has been signed to Adidas since 2021 and has worked with the brand on nine other different silhouettes, including one soccer cleat with Leo Messi. The release of his Bad Bunny’s signature shoe is also historic on many levels, as this marks the first Latin artist with an Adidas signature shoe.

In honor of his 32nd birthday, we’re taking a look at Bad Bunny’s best sneaker releases with Adidas. Vote in the poll below and tell us your favorite. This is our list of the best Bad Bunny x Adidas collaborations.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Half Time Show: Predicting the Set List, Surprise Guests, and More

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