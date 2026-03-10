Bad Bunny's Best Adidas Sneaker Collabs, Ranked

Bad Bunny is on a generational run. On the heels of his huge Grammy win for Best Album of the Year, the debut of his Adidas Bad BO 1.0 signature shoe, and headlining the Super Bowl 60 halftime show, it’s hard to argue that anyone will have a better 2026 than Bad Bunny.
Bad Bunny’s Bad Bo 1.0 release felt like a long time coming. The artist has been signed to Adidas since 2021 and has worked with the brand on nine other different silhouettes, including one soccer cleat with Leo Messi. The release of his Bad Bunny’s signature shoe is also historic on many levels, as this marks the first Latin artist with an Adidas signature shoe.
In honor of his 32nd birthday, we’re taking a look at Bad Bunny’s best sneaker releases with Adidas. Vote in the poll below and tell us your favorite. This is our list of the best Bad Bunny x Adidas collaborations.
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Bad Bunny x Leo Messi x Adidas Adizero F50
They’re good, but they’re cleats. —Matt Welty
Bad Bunny x Adidas AdiRacer GT
Release Date: 2025
Bad Bunny and Adidas decided to switch things up in 2025 when they released their Adiracer GT last year. It released in partnership with Mercedes‑AMG Petronas after Bad Bunny was named an honorary member of the Formula 1 team. The sneaker itself looks like a sports car combined with the footwear that F1 drivers wear in the driver’s seat and definitely stands out among the other Bad Bunny x Adidas sneakers. —Victor Deng
Bad Bunny x Adidas Adizero SL 72
Release Date: 2024
Bad Bunny’s take on the SL 72 was definitely one of the more interesting projects from the duo, but that’s typically where the conversation ends. When you stack these up against the rest of the field, this project isn’t one that a majority will gravitate towards. The silhouette itself features an SL 72 upper and pairs it with a modern and more comfortable Adizero midsole, which is probably its biggest redeeming factor. —Victor Deng
Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Powerphase
Release Date: 2022
Back when I used to work at Foot Locker in Boston, the Powerphase was a popular shoe. Except they used to call them Yum Yums. I wasn’t the biggest fan of it, but it is what it is. Every time I see the Powerphase come back into popularity, I’m always reminded of that—first, back when Yeezy revived the ‘80s fitness shoe for the Calabasas, and now when Bad Bunny did the same. Except the latter was much bolder, louder. The colorway? Eh. Could take it or leave it. The sneaker is a mix-match of the Forum and Powerphase. I remember these sitting on shelves at the local Magic Sneaker, oddly enough. It wasn’t quite the Forum, which was one of his best shoes. —Matt Welty
Bad Bunny x Adidas Ballerina
Release Date: 2025
The Adidas Ballerina is a perfect representation of Bad Bunny’s power as a collaborator. Low-profile sneakers have been enjoying a resurgence in popularity for the past few years, so it’s certainly on trend—just not with sneakerheads. And that’s the point. Bad Bunny’s reach goes beyond that demographic, with a diverse fanbase that doesn’t need to rely exclusively on typical fans of limited edition sneakers to be a hit. The Ballerina builds on the success of shoes like Puma’s Speedcat, pulling in inspiration from Adidas’ own Taekwondo model, and lands on something that’s familiar yet unique enough to feel special. The Ballerina isn’t for everyone, but it makes sense for an artist like Bad Bunny in order to expand his partnership on a wider level, and makes it one of his best Adidas sneaker collabs. —Zac Dubasik
Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light
Release Date: 2023
The Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus was quietly teased in the El Apagón music video from 2023. Benito’s known for placing his sneakers inside his world long before they officially drop, like his signature shoe. The Adidas Campus was a slight shift from his Adidas Forum Buckle and kept some of the design roots like the double tongue, but nothing over the top. The Campus isn’t in my collection yet, but I’ve always been a fan of the colorways. Most of them lean neutral, and the silhouette feels subtly upgraded in the midsole. The White Cloud pair, in particular, is one of those everyday shoes you can throw on without even thinking about it. Writing this now is really just a reminder to myself to finally add it to the wishlist. —Douglas Jase
Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL
Release Date: 2022
It’s always refreshing to see a collaborator having the liberty to update a sneaker’s design for their collab, which is what happened when Bad Bunny released his Adidas Response CL. Benito’s take on the runner debuted in March 2022 in both yellow and cream colorways, and has since released six iterations total. The upper of Bad Bunny’s version features warped overlay panels that give the shoe a “melted” effect, paired with Bad Bunny’s signature details like the “Ojos” on the heel. It’s definitely a solid project overall and one of the Bad Bunny x Adidas sneakers. —Victor Deng
Adidas BadBo 1.0
Release Date: 2026
Any time a collaborative footwear partnership is so successful that it yields a signature shoe, it is worth admiring. It’s not something that happens very often at all outside the world of professional sports. Of course, there are countless NBA guys that have their own signatures, but artists the likes of Bad Bunny? That’s rarified air. Currently Travis Scott and Nike/Jordan Brand are the only major partners where the collaborator has their own shoe, and Scott has two: the Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx and the Nike Sharkidon. Fresh off the heels of becoming the first artist to ever win Album of the Year at the Grammys for an album entirely in Spanish, Adidas and Benito dropped the first colorway of the BadBo 1.0. Bunny and the Three Stripes have been teasing the model for almost a year now, including the artist wearing a pair during his Puerto Rican residency. Aesthetically, the BadBo 1.0 carries the look of a skate/basketball sneaker hybrid. It’s chunky, has an inner booty construction, and premium suede overlays on top of a leather base layer. The first brown colorway was limited to 1,994 pairs, with a second all-white version right on its heels. The BadBo 1.0 is an impressive debut signature for Bunny, but the reason it’s not number 1 is more due to the strength of the other two collabs ahead of it. —Ben Felderstein
Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle
Release Date: 2021
Bad Bunny’s Adidas Forum Buckle was the collab that stood out to me the most compared to his others. It felt perfectly aligned with the era he was in at the time and was the moment I starting paying attention to what he was doing at Adidas. Bad Bunny was well established at the time, but in 2021 and 2022, his career took off in a completely different way, and it’s an era that marks where he’s at now globally. The “Easter Egg” pair, in particular, felt like him. That was the moment it became clear that Adidas wasn’t just collaborating with Bad Bunny, but developing his Adidas world and refining his line. Out of all the colorways, the blue pair still stands out the most to me. It instantly brings me back to the ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ era, and in many ways, that blue Forum Buckle felt like a punctuation mark on the success of that album. —Douglas Jase
Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor
Release Date: 2024
Bad Bunny’s Adidas Gazelle Indoor collab works on a number of levels, but just being the right shoe at the right time gave it a head start. The Gazelle is a timeless style, but it was also enjoying a strong run at the time based on its proximity to the Samba’s hype. It’s easy to wear, and doesn’t scream “celebrity collab,” but also has enough changes to feel like more than a simple colorway flip. It’s a formula akin to Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low, where it uses an existing model but with enough unique features, like its twisted T-toe design, that can stand on its own and support multiple colorways and executions. As for the colorways, they feel intentional rather than just for vibes, and include nods to Bad Bunny’s San Juan roots and limited editions tied to his “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency. This shoe doesn’t quite have the prestige of his new ground-up signature model, but feels like one that could be revisited time and time again. —Zac Dubasik