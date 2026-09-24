MSCHF Turn Two Lexus EVs Into Mind-Bending 'MOTOMORPHOSIS' Sculpture

MSCHF have turned two Lexus EVs into gallery objects for a new exhibition opening during New York's Armory Week.

'MOTOMORPHOSIS' is a mind-bending sculpture that sees two production Lexus electrified vehicles each reimagined as its own, what many might call, 'impossible' sculptural double.

Described as "Form Cars," as opposed to "Concept Cars," the Brooklyn-based art collective's latest work is split into two parts. The first, a Lexus RZ450e, appears once as an electric vehicle, and again as sculpture in "Circle Car," looped nose-to-tail, driving infinitely round.

Similarly, the second, a Lexus RX450h+, appears twice, first in familiar form and then in "Twisted Car," in dramatic longitudinal torsion, its lines liquified and surface features pulled along tangent to the twisting spiral of its body.