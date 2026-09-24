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MSCHF Turn Two Lexus EVs Into Mind-Bending 'MOTOMORPHOSIS' Sculpture

The Brooklyn-based art collective's latest work will be on display at Chelsea Industrial in New York this weekend.

MSCHF x Lexus "Circle" Car.
Press/MSCHF

Key Takeaways

  • MSCHF transformed two Lexus electrified vehicles into surreal "Form Cars" for its MOTOMORPHOSIS exhibition in New York.
  • "Circle Car" loops a Lexus RZ 450e nose-to-tail, while "Twisted Car" warps a Lexus RX 450h+ into a dramatic spiral.
  • The free, RSVP-only exhibition runs September 24–26 at Chelsea Industrial during New York’s Armory Week.

MSCHF have turned two Lexus EVs into gallery objects for a new exhibition opening during New York's Armory Week.

'MOTOMORPHOSIS' is a mind-bending sculpture that sees two production Lexus electrified vehicles each reimagined as its own, what many might call, 'impossible' sculptural double.

Described as "Form Cars," as opposed to "Concept Cars," the Brooklyn-based art collective's latest work is split into two parts. The first, a Lexus RZ450e, appears once as an electric vehicle, and again as sculpture in "Circle Car," looped nose-to-tail, driving infinitely round.

Similarly, the second, a Lexus RX450h+, appears twice, first in familiar form and then in "Twisted Car," in dramatic longitudinal torsion, its lines liquified and surface features pulled along tangent to the twisting spiral of its body.

"Most conversations about electrification focus on how a vehicle is powered," said Lisa McQueen, Senior Manager of Lexus marketing, said in a statement. "MOTOMORPHOSIS asks a different question: what can electricity power in our imagination? Working with MSCHF allowed us to take the automobile beyond its familiar form and explore movement, transformation and possibility in an entirely new way."

'MOTOMORPHOSIS' opens to the public for a three-day run at Chelsea Industrial, located at 545 W. 28th St., New York, NY. It opens its doors Thursday (September 24) from 7 to 9 P.M., and then again on Saturday (September 25) and Sunday (September 26) from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Admission is free, but interested parties will need to RSVP here.

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