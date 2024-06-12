Bad Bunny's Adidas San Juan Gazelle Is His Best Shoe Yet

Bad Bunny just made his best Adidas sneakers, and it’s not even close. His latest shoe, the Adidas San Juan, which is a take on the Gazelle and was previewed on social media by his creative director, Janthony Oliveras, is a trip back in time through Adidas’ archive.

The shoe isn’t the first Gazelle model that’s been connected to Bad Bunny—there’s a “Benito” pair, which is his given name. But I think the latest one trumps that model for the Puerto Rican star. The San Juan isn’t just a tie back to Bad Bunny’s heritage, but also to a long legacy of Adidas shoes named after cities across the globe.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle San Juan sneakers will retail for $140 and are releasing on June 23 at A Ma Maniere, Concepts, Kith, Packer, Sneaker Politics, UNDFTD, Private Sneakers, Takout, Soleplay, Premium Goods, Sneaker Junkies, and Just for Sports.

The shoes themselves aren’t a true Gazelle. All they share in common with the model is the Gazelle Indoor sole on bottom. The San Juans are made of multiple shades of light blue, the same color as Adidas’ boxes and a Pantone that’s quite common in the brand’s ‘70s and ‘80s catalog. There are white Stripes on them, just like on the boxes and shoes of old. It takes you back to the original Gazelle, which was first made only in red/white and blue/white. It’s also reminiscent of the Adidas SL 72. But one of the closest reference points could be a shoe like the Adidas Athens, a model from the ‘60s that’s blue with white stripes and a gum sole.