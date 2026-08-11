LeBron James to Make 76ers Debut With Game Against Knicks at Madison Square Garden

James, now a Philadelphia 76er , is set to face Jalen Brunson and company at the Garden at 7 p.m. ET on Oct. 20 as part of a season-launching tripleheader broadcast on NBC and Peacock. Philly’s roster also boasts another new addition this year, Jaylen Brown , who previously played for the Boston Celtics .

It’s been less than a month since word got out that James, now 41, was taking his talents to Philly with a reported two-year, multimillion-dollar deal. The move was quick to ignite discourse, with everyone from Caitlin Clark to Air Bud—yes, that Air Bud—offering their respective takes on Bron’s next chapter.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” James, who will play against the Lakers on Christmas Day, told the world in July. “I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I need to look at myself and decide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.”

As the four-time NBA champ sees it, his move to the 76ers will stand as his “last decision,” and it’s not one he made lightly.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team,” he added when detailing the thought process behind the move.

Time will tell, and we’ll get our first proper glimpse at what Bron’s 76ers era will look like come October.