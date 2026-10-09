So many sneakers release on a weekly basis that it’s easy for popular styles to get lost in the shuffle.

Foot Locker offers a wide range of options for fans who want a better chance at securing the popular releases week in and week out. The retailer stocks coveted drops from a number of top brands including Jordan Brand, Adidas, Nike, Puma, Vans, and many more.

We’ve rounded up some of the best styles currently available at Foot Locker, which include Air Jordans as well as the just-released Adidas Anthony Edwards 3. Scroll on to learn more about the best sneakers available at Foot Locker right now.