Sneakers

Best Sneakers Available at Foot Locker Right Now

From the Nike Mind 002 to the Adidas Anthony Edwards 3, here are the best sneakers available at Foot Locker right now.

Adidas Anthony Edwards 3
Adidas Anthony Edwards 3. Via Adidas

So many sneakers release on a weekly basis that it’s easy for popular styles to get lost in the shuffle.

Foot Locker offers a wide range of options for fans who want a better chance at securing the popular releases week in and week out. The retailer stocks coveted drops from a number of top brands including Jordan Brand, Adidas, Nike, Puma, Vans, and many more.

We’ve rounded up some of the best styles currently available at Foot Locker, which include Air Jordans as well as the just-released Adidas Anthony Edwards 3. Scroll on to learn more about the best sneakers available at Foot Locker right now.

Nike Mind 002

Price: $145
Where to Buy: Foot Locker

Adidas Anthony Edwards 3

Price: $130
Where to Buy: Foot Locker

Advertisement

Air Jordan 8 ‘Chrome’

Price: $215
Where to Buy: Foot Locker

Salomon XT-6

Price: $185
Where to Buy: Foot Locker

Advertisement

Street Fighter x Puma Suede

Price: $100
Where to Buy: Foot Locker

Related Stories

Nike Caitlin 1
Sneakers

Best Sneakers Available at Foot Locker Right Now

From the Nike Caitlin 1 to the Adidas Evo SL, these are the best sneakers you can buy on Foot Locker now.

Victor Deng7 days ago
A sneaker with a futuristic design, featuring a blue and black color scheme, is illuminated against a dark background.
Sneakers

Foot Locker is a Key Retail Partner for the Drop of the Anthony Edwards 3 “Cold Blooded” Colorway

The shoe dropped earlier today.

Complex Staff21 days ago
Three pairs of Nike sneakers are displayed on a ledge with a blurred city street and greenery in the background.
Sneakers

The Nike 'Animal Instinct' Pack Is Releasing Exclusively at Foot Locker

The pack features two Air Force 1 ’07s, an Air Max 90, apparel, and a yet-to-be-revealed Air Jordan 1 Mid.

Andrew Luecke70 days ago

Trending

1
MusicGunna Announces New Record Label, SB THE LABEL
2
Music50 Cent Dismisses Jay-Z Album Anniversary Hype: 'Why Is It a Big Deal Now?'
3
MusicTyler, the Creator Reveals His Favorite Verses — Some Might Surprise You
4
MusicEminem and EZ Mil Team Up With 'Naruto' Star for New Track 'MADARA'
5
SneakersThe Air Jordan 'Space Jam' Collection Is Dropping at Foot Locker
6
Sneakers'Bin 23' Air Jordan 4: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App