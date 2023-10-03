Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Golf Collab Expected To Drop Soon

It's been rumored that the "Olive" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low would be the last Jordan 1 collab from Travis Scott, but that doesn't appear to be the case if these images are any indication.

Newly leaked images from @xcmade show a first look at the purported Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf. The unreleased sneaker is somewhat reminiscent of the "Reverse Mocha" iteration, but switches things up with the black reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side, Jordan Golf branding on the tongue, and a updated tread designed for golf.

In addition to this unreleased Jordan 1 Golf collab, Travis Scott is also rumored to be collaborating on the Air Jordan 7 as well as getting his own signature Jordan shoe.

Thre are no release details for this Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf sneaker at the time of writing. Check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (10/03): Official images of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf have loaded on the backend of Nike's website. As of now, the sneaker project is scheduled to release on Oct. 13 for $170 but release details have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Grab a closer look at the shoe below.