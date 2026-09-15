Several popular styles are making their much anticipated return to retailers this week.

The group includes the “Green Camo” Nike Foamposite Pro and the “Mambacurial” Kobe 8, which both originally released back in 2013. Another returning sneaker is the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 9 in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary this year. The new releases this week include the debut of the Adidas Anthony Edwards 3, the Stan Birch x Saucony ProGrid Guide 7, and the Mowalola x Air Jordan 14.

Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026