Several popular styles are making their much anticipated return to retailers this week.
The group includes the “Green Camo” Nike Foamposite Pro and the “Mambacurial” Kobe 8, which both originally released back in 2013. Another returning sneaker is the “Space Jam” Air Jordan 9 in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary this year. The new releases this week include the debut of the Adidas Anthony Edwards 3, the Stan Birch x Saucony ProGrid Guide 7, and the Mowalola x Air Jordan 14.
Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.
Shop New Arrivals from Sneakers on Complex Shop
Nike Foamposite Pro ‘Green Camo’
Price: $250
When: Friday, Sept. 18
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Originally released in 2013, the “Green Camo” Nike Foamposite Pro is returning to retailers this Friday. The sneaker features a green camo graphic across the entirety of the upper and is paired with a gum brown outsole.
Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 ‘Cold Blooded’
Price: $130
When: Friday, Sept. 18
Where: StockX.com, Adidas.com, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Anthony Edwards’ third Adidas signature shoe, the Anthony Edwards 3, debuts this week in the blue “Cold Blooded” colorway. The silhouette features a low-cut design on the upper with TPU cages on the sides. The midsole is equipped with EVA foam cushioning and a herringbone outsole provides traction.
Nike Kobe 8 Protro ‘Mambacurial’
Price: $200
When: Saturday, Sept. 19
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is bringing back the “Mambacurial” Kobe 8 from 2013 in its upgraded Protro form on Saturday. This year’s reissue features updated tech, including a modernized React foam insert for the midsole.
Air Jordan 9 ‘Space Jam’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, Sept. 19
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The first “Space Jam”-themed Air Jordan release for this year’s 30th anniversary of the film kicks off this weekend with the classic white and black Air Jordan 9 coming back. As the name suggests, the OG colorway originally appeared in Space Jam back in 1996 and has since been linked to the film.
Stan Birch x Saucony ProGrid Guide 7
Price: $N/A
When: Saturday, Sept. 19
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Paris-based designer Stan Birch is releasing his own Saucony ProGrid Guide 7 collab this week, and it will be available on Complex. Birch’s take on the runner features neutral hues throughout the mesh-based upper, while “Stand Out” is embroidered on the heel.
Mowalola x Air Jordan 14
Price: $180-$255
When: Tuesday, Sept. 19
Where: StockX.com, Mowalola.com
What You Need to Know: After being previewed at Paris Fashion Week in June, Mowalola’s Air Jordan 14 collection is finally being released on Saturday. The range includes both the Jordan 14 and the Jordan 14 Mule, as well as apparel pieces.