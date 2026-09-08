Last week, Complex staff ranked every Air Jordan silhouette in honor of Jordan Brand unveiling the latest Air Jordan 41. Through Complex’s re-rank feature, readers were able to chime in and share their ranking of every Air Jordan.
With over 8,000 votes at the time of writing, the Air Jordan 11 has been re-ranked by readers as the number one Air Jordan silhouette of all time, followed by the Air Jordan 1 at number two, the Air Jordan 3 at number three, the Air Jordan 6 at number four, and the Air Jordan 5 at number five. We initially ranked the Air Jordan 4 as the greatest Air Jordan ever, but readers bumped it down to the number six spot.
The data also revealed that the Air Jordan 35 is the most overrated Air Jordan at the number 26 spot, while the Air Jordan 21 is the most underrated at number 30. The most agreed-on ranking position was the Air Jordan 2012 at 41, and the most disputed was the Air Jordan 14 at number 11.
Do you agree with the re-ranked order? Chime in and share your thoughts on what you think is the greatest Air Jordan ever here.