Last week, Complex staff ranked every Air Jordan silhouette in honor of Jordan Brand unveiling the latest Air Jordan 41. Through Complex’s re-rank feature, readers were able to chime in and share their ranking of every Air Jordan.

With over 8,000 votes at the time of writing, the Air Jordan 11 has been re-ranked by readers as the number one Air Jordan silhouette of all time, followed by the Air Jordan 1 at number two, the Air Jordan 3 at number three, the Air Jordan 6 at number four, and the Air Jordan 5 at number five. We initially ranked the Air Jordan 4 as the greatest Air Jordan ever, but readers bumped it down to the number six spot.