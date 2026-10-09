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NFL Rumors: Tyreek Hill to Chiefs, Bills, or Patriots?

The “Cheetah” is the biggest name still remaining in NFL free agency. He is expecting to sign soon. Where is he headed?

NFL Rumors Tyreek Hill Chiefs Bills Patriots Next Team
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill could sign with a new team any second now.

“Tyreek Watch” is in its final stages, as the most high-profile NFL free agent is about to make his choice.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter earlier this week that he expects Hill to potentially sign with a team “over the next few days.”

There are plenty of wide receiver-needy teams as the NFL rumor mill continues to churn, so we’ll take a look at three here.

Tyreek Hill to Chiefs rumors
The Chiefs were already the strong favorites to land Hill in free agency, but that was amplified this week as Kansas City suffered a pair of injuries to its receiving corps.

Tyquan Thornton will be out 12-16 weeks after suffering a dislocated left ankle against the Raiders, and Rashee Rice suffered a minor hamstring injury against Las Vegas.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said this week that it “would be a surprise if [Hill] does not sign back with the Kansas City Chiefs, although I guess we’ve been surprised before. But that is a reunion that makes sense for all sides.”

The fact that Hill still has not yet signed with Kansas City is curious considering this has been rumored since February when the WR was released by the Miami Dolphins.

It is possible that Hill’s legal issues could be playing in a role in the delay of him signing with a new team.

Tyreek Hill to Bills rumors
On September 30, Hill created plenty of buzz when he posted on X, “I think I’m ready for some cold weather.”

That vague post could mean nearly half the teams in the NFL, including the aforementioned Chiefs, but it definitely got people’s ears perked up in Western New York.

NFL insider Albert Breer added fuel to the Hill-to-Bills fire this week during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

“If I had to guess right now, I’d say Kansas City or Buffalo,” Breer said in response to a question from Patrick about where Hill might land. “I think he’s motivated to continue his career. Now, I don’t know what percentage of him we’re getting because it’s not just coming back from the injury. And the injuries are really difficult ones to come back from. And it’s not just the injury. It’s also his age (32), and your ability to recuperate at that age.”

Tyreek Hill to Patriots rumors
The Patriots’ wide receiver room has been ravaged by injury this season, as AJ Brown (high ankle sprain) is out for several more weeks and Mack Hollins injured his calf against the Bills this past Sunday.

New England head coach Mike Vrabel was asked earlier this week if the Patriots had any intention of adding a new wide receiver, and Vrabel was forthcoming with his answer.

“Sure,” Vrabel said. “Anybody that can help us. We’ll go explore here, shortly.”

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