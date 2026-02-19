The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend saw some of the best sneaker releases in recent memory, and that sentiment is reflected in the high prices many of the styles currently command on the secondary market. In the data shared by StockX, the sneakers with the highest average resale prices at the time of writing are the “White/Black” Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High. The next batch of releases from this past weekend that are currently going for at least triple their retail prices include the “Warning Label” Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro at $847 and the “Sport Royal” Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High at $713.

Top 5 Highest Reselling Sneakers From 2026 All-Star Weekend on StockX

Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High ‘White/Black’: ($949, 363% over retail)

Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High ‘Sport Royal’: ($713, 248% over retail)

Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro ‘Warning Label’: ($766, 233% over retail)

Nike Ja 3 ‘Warning Label’: ($369, 173% over retail)

Air Jordan 6 ‘Bin23’: ($774, 118% over retail)

For sneakers that are reselling for double their retail prices, there are the “Bin23” Air Jordan 6 at $774, the “Warning Label” GT Future at $471, the “Varsity Red” Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High at $444, the “Warning Label” Ja 3 at $369, and the Fragment x Nike Book 2 at $306.

The bulk of the All-Star Weekend drops are currently sitting slightly higher, or at their respective retail prices, including the “Warning Label” iterations of the LeBron 23 ($417), the GT Cut 4 ($382), the KD 18 ($323), the Book 2 ($300), the Sabrina 3 ($267), the Zoom Freak 7 ($244), and the A’One ($142). Other notable pairs include the LA-exclusive ($440), “Rigid” ($300), and “Black” ($281) Levi’s x Air Jordan 3s, the Converse Shai 001 “Truffle” ($276), the Willy Chavarria x Adidas Harden Vol. 10 ($224), and the “Salesman” Air Jordan 6 ($241).

Despite strong resale performance overall from the 2026 NBA All-Star sneaker releases, there are several styles that are underperforming on the secondary marketplace and reselling for below their retail prices. These include the “All Star” versions of the Harden Vol. 10, the Adidas DON Issue 7, and the Anthony Edwards 2, at $130, $112, and $88, respectively.