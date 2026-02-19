Sneakers

The Best Reselling Sneakers from 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend: Inside the Numbers

Here's a breakdown of how the All-Star Weekend releases are performing on StockX.

'Warning Label' Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro
The 'Warning Label' Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro. Via Nike

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend saw some of the best sneaker releases in recent memory, and that sentiment is reflected in the high prices many of the styles currently command on the secondary market.

In the data shared by StockX, the sneakers with the highest average resale prices at the time of writing are the “White/Black” Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High. The next batch of releases from this past weekend that are currently going for at least triple their retail prices include the “Warning Label” Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro at $847 and the “Sport Royal” Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High at $713.

Top 5 Highest Reselling Sneakers From 2026 All-Star Weekend on StockX

  • Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High ‘White/Black’: ($949, 363% over retail)
  • Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High ‘Sport Royal’: ($713, 248% over retail)
  • Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro ‘Warning Label’: ($766, 233% over retail)
  • Nike Ja 3 ‘Warning Label’: ($369, 173% over retail)
  • Air Jordan 6 ‘Bin23’: ($774, 118% over retail)

For sneakers that are reselling for double their retail prices, there are the “Bin23” Air Jordan 6 at $774, the “Warning Label” GT Future at $471, the “Varsity Red” Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High at $444, the “Warning Label” Ja 3 at $369, and the Fragment x Nike Book 2 at $306.

The bulk of the All-Star Weekend drops are currently sitting slightly higher, or at their respective retail prices, including the “Warning Label” iterations of the LeBron 23 ($417), the GT Cut 4 ($382), the KD 18 ($323), the Book 2 ($300), the Sabrina 3 ($267), the Zoom Freak 7 ($244), and the A’One ($142). Other notable pairs include the LA-exclusive ($440), “Rigid” ($300), and “Black” ($281) Levi’s x Air Jordan 3s, the Converse Shai 001 “Truffle” ($276), the Willy Chavarria x Adidas Harden Vol. 10 ($224), and the “Salesman” Air Jordan 6 ($241).

Despite strong resale performance overall from the 2026 NBA All-Star sneaker releases, there are several styles that are underperforming on the secondary marketplace and reselling for below their retail prices. These include the “All Star” versions of the Harden Vol. 10, the Adidas DON Issue 7, and the Anthony Edwards 2, at $130, $112, and $88, respectively.

Related Stories

Infrared 'Salesman' Air Jordan 6, Kobe 6 '3D,' 'All Star' Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2k4, 'Bin 23' Air Jordan 6
Sneakers

NBA All-Star Sneakers 2026: Release Guide

The '3D' Kobe 6, the Levi's x Air Jordan 3, and more are releasing this weekend.

Victor Deng216 days ago
Jalen Brunson Warning Label Nike Kobe 3 Promo
Sneakers

Nike’s Warning Label Collection is the Best All-Star Sneaker Pack in Years

All-metallic versions of shoes like the Nike Kobe 3 Low and Nike LeBron 23 stole the show during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Ben Felderstein213 days ago
Michael Jordan NBA All Star Air Jordan 4 'Bred' Air Jordan 17 Low 'Lightning
Sneakers

10 Best Air Jordans Worn by Michael Jordan in All-Star Games, Ranked

'Columbia' 11s? 'Bred' Air Jordan 4s? Here's how we ranked them in honor of Michael Jordan's birthday.

Zac Dubasik213 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App