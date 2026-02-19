After it was confirmed last summer that the Nike Kobe 3 would make its debut as a low-top this year, we’re now learning about the first release of the updated model.
Just moments ago, Nike confirmed that the Kobe 3 Low Protro is releasing for the first time as part of its multi-shoe “Warning Label” pack for the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. This inaugural colorway of the Kobe 3 Low sports a tonal purple makeup as a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers’ team colors.
Other Nike Kobe 3 Low releases that are expected to hit retail this year include the all-white “Halo” colorway to celebrate the late Kobe Bryant’s birthday in August, as well as a rumored FC Barcelona collab.
For those who are interested in copping the “Warning Label” Kobe 3 Low, it will only be available at the Nike The Grove store in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, starting at 12 pm.