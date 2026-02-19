After it was confirmed last summer that the Nike Kobe 3 would make its debut as a low-top this year, we’re now learning about the first release of the updated model.

Just moments ago, Nike confirmed that the Kobe 3 Low Protro is releasing for the first time as part of its multi-shoe “Warning Label” pack for the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. This inaugural colorway of the Kobe 3 Low sports a tonal purple makeup as a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers’ team colors.