'Latte' Air Jordan 1 High Is Reportedly Releasing in 2024

For sneaker fans who can't get enough of mocha-colored Jordan releases, there's some good news. According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, a new "Latte" Air Jordan 1 colorway is reportedly releasing in 2024.

There is no leaked imagery of the purported Air Jordan 1 style at the time of writing, but the account has shared details and a mock-up depiction of the shoe. The leaker account suggests that the new iteration is expected to be similar to the "Dark Mocha" Jordan 1 from 2020 and will feature OG-styled "Black Toe" color blocking but a lighter shade of brown. It's also worth noting that this pair is rumored to be released in women's sizing.

At the time of writing, official release dates for the "Latte" Air Jordan 1 High have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand.

Air Jordan 1 High Women's "Latte"

Release Date: Summer 2024

Color: Black/Legend Medium Brown/White/Sail

Style #: FD2596-021

Price: $180