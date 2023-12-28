'Black Toe Reimagined' Air Jordan 1 to Drop in 2024

In addition to the possible “Black Toe” Air Jordan 1 Low release, Jordan Brand may also be bringing back the original colorway in its high-top form.

Early rumors from @jfgrails on Instagram suggest that the “Black Toe” Air Jordan 1 High is on the schedule for a 2023 release. According to the account, the forthcoming drop is part of the brand’s so-called “Reimagined” series and will feature a vintage look much like this year’s version of the “Chicago” Jordan 1. The mockup photo shared by the account depicts the shoe featuring cracked leather uppers predominantly on the ankle collar, although it’s not confirmed if the retail pair will look this way.

The “Black Toe” Air Jordan 1 High debuted in 1985 and was last available in 2016.

There are no concrete release details available for this “Black Toe” Air Jordan 1 High Reimagined, but we’ll keep you updated with new developments in the months ahead.

UPDATE (12/18): Initially rumored to drop sometime this year, we're finally learning more about the purported "Black Toe Reimagined" Air Jordan 1 release. According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the new take on the classic colorway will arrive in Holiday 2024. While images of the sneaker have yet to surface, the leakers have revealed that the shoe will come in updated packaging. Check back soon for updates.