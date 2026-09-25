Sports

A'ja Wilson Accidentally Collided With Arena Staffer While Running Out of Tunnel

A video shows the Las Vegas Aces center colliding with a woman while sprinting out of the tunnel at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

A'ja Riyadh Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces looks on during the game Seattle Storm on September 20, 2026 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
David Becker via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • A’ja Wilson accidentally collided with a staffer while leading the Las Vegas Aces out of the tunnel, then stopped to make sure she was okay.
  • Wilson helped the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 100-82 and secure the No. 3 seed.
  • Las Vegas will face the Indiana Fever on Sunday, with the winner advancing to play either the Dallas Wings or Golden State Valkyries.

A’ja Wilson helped lead the Las Vegas Aces to a 100-82 victory against the Phoenix Mercury at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday (Sept. 24), but she’s gone viral for something she did before even getting on the court.

In a video circulating on social media, Wilson could be seen excitedly leading her team out of the tunnel to the court when she collided with an apparent staff member she didn’t see beyond the curtain. After noticing that she knocked over the woman, she immediately paused to check if she was alright, as the rest of her team also took a moment. Thankfully, the woman was able to get back on her feet herself, and the team was able to make their way to the court.

The incident hasn’t overshadowed the Aces’ performance in the game, which secured them the No. 3 seed. The impressive showing from Wilson, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP and four-time WNBA MVP, who is now in the chance of winning her fourth WNBA championship with the team. The Aces are scheduled to play against the Indiana Fever on Sunday (Sept. 27), and if they win, they’ll be facing off against either the Dallas Wings or the Golden State Valkyries.

The other teams to make it to the first playoff round include the Atlanta Dream, the Minnesota Lynx, and the New York Liberty.

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