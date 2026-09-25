A'ja Wilson Accidentally Collided With Arena Staffer While Running Out of Tunnel

A’ja Wilson helped lead the Las Vegas Aces to a 100-82 victory against the Phoenix Mercury at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday (Sept. 24), but she’s gone viral for something she did before even getting on the court.

In a video circulating on social media, Wilson could be seen excitedly leading her team out of the tunnel to the court when she collided with an apparent staff member she didn’t see beyond the curtain. After noticing that she knocked over the woman, she immediately paused to check if she was alright, as the rest of her team also took a moment. Thankfully, the woman was able to get back on her feet herself, and the team was able to make their way to the court.