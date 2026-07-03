Nike Air Trainer 1

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Arts-Rec x Nike SB Dunk
Sneakers

The San Diego Zoo Inspires Arts-Rec's Nike SB Dunk and Air Trainer 1

Arts-Rec's SB Dunk and Air Trainer 1 collabs release this month.

Victor Deng373 days ago
Nike Air Trainer 1 CFP Release Date
Sneakers

Nike Made Air Trainer 1s for the College Football Playoff

Two colorways feature gold accents and removable patches.

Brandon Richard953 days ago
Nike Air Trainer 1 'Valentine's Day 2023' DM0522 201 Pair
Sneakers

Official Look at the 2023 'Valentine's Day' Nike Air Trainer 1

Nike will celebrate Valentine's Day in 2023 by releasing a new iteration of the classic Air Trainer 1. Click here for an official look at the shoe.

Victor Deng1364 days ago
Nike Valentines Day Pack 2023
Sneakers

Nike Valentine's Pack Releasing in 2023

The pack will feature the Dunk Low, Air Trainer 1, and Air More Uptempo in pink and red shades. Nike's Valentine's pack will release on Feb. 14.

Brendan Dunne1464 days ago
Release Roundup 7-12
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the Social Status x Nike Air Penny 1 to baseball-inspired Nike SB Dunks, here is a detailed look at all of this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1465 days ago
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Social Status x Nike Air Penny 1 DM9130 001 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Social Status x Nike Air Penny 1 to baseball-inspired Nike SB Dunks, here is a detailed look at all of this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1465 days ago
Nike Air Trainer 1 'Midnight Navy' DM0521 101 Pair
Sneakers

This OG Nike Air Trainer 1 Colorway Releases In July

The original 'Midnight Navy' colorway of the Nike Air Trainer 1 is returning in July 2022. Click here for a detailed look at the shoe and the release info.

Victor Deng1474 days ago
A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 'Airness' DO7216 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 to the 'Rose Whisper' Women's Nike Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1508 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup May 31
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 to the 'Rose Whisper' Women's Nike Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1508 days ago
Travis Scott attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
Sneakers

Travis Scott to Reportedly Donate Proceeds From Nike Collab

According to TMZ, Travis Scott will be donating proceeds from his recent Nike Air Max 1 collaboration to his Project HEAL foundation. Find the full story here.

Riley Jones1514 days ago
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Sole Collector Release Date Roundup May 24 2022
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1s and Air Trainer 1s to the Union x Air Jordan 2 restock, here is a guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1515 days ago
Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 'Baroque Brown' DO9392 200 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1s and Air Trainer 1s to the Union x Air Jordan 2 restock, here is a guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1515 days ago
Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 'Wheat' DR7515 200 Pair
Sneakers

Over 1 Million Entries Reportedly Submitted For Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 Drop

According to TMZ, over 1 million entries were submitted for the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Trainer 1 release on Travis Scott's website. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1518 days ago
Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 'Wheat' DR7515 200 Pair
Sneakers

Travis Scott's Nike Air Trainer 1 Collab to Release This Month

Travis Scott is releasing a new Nike Air Trainer 1 Cactus Jack collaboration with the sneaker brand. Find more release date info and details here.

Riley Jones1519 days ago

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