Newly leaked photos from @Kicksfinder on X show a sample of an unreleased Adidas Anthony Edwards sneaker. The silhouette features a low-cut mesh upper donning a pink to purple gradient fade from the toe to the heel. Both the lateral and medial sides also come with reinforced panels. Edwards’ signature logo can be seen on the tongue as well as at the center of the outsole.

According to @Kicksfinder, this pink and purple iteration is a purported Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 and slated to hit retailers in November for $130. At the time of writing, Edwards’ third signature shoe has yet to be unveiled by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (08/06): Retail images for several colorways of the purported Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 have emerged, courtesy of Sneaker News. It’s worth mentioning that the four styles shown below are in kids’ sizing. Check back soon for an official unveiling of the sneaker from Adidas in the coming weeks.