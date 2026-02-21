Sports

Chris Paul Breaks Silence on LA Clippers Exit, Says He's Still Processing Retirement

He thinks his relationship with the team soured after giving players health advice.

Chris Paul.
Tom OConnor/NBAE via Getty Images

Chris Paul has broken his silence on what happened between he and the Los Angeles Clippers that caused him to depart from the team prior to his recent retirement.

During a recent appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Paul explained the circumstances that led to his relationship with the Clippers souring and him ultimately leaving the team.

"I’m still grasping, trying to figure out how it got to that," he began (around the 12:58 mark in the clip below). "I believe in communication and talking. I’m not a hoarder of information."

Paul continued on, explaining that he spoke with a teammate, during training camp, who wondered how he stays so healthy in the NBA. Paul relayed that he expressed his methods to the player and got in trouble for it afterwards.

"Soon as I went to a (certain) room, somebody told me they didn’t want me to give players' advice like that," Paul added. "It was just a lot of back and forth."

Elsewhere in the interview, Paul explained that he was still letting his retirement "process."

Prior to his retirement, Paul returned to the Clippers at the beginning of the 2025-2026 NBA season with the intent to wrap up his career in the same place he spent a lot of his time in the league.

However, Paul only played 16 games with the Clippers before reports of disagreements surfaced with the coaching staff. The veteran NBA player was eventually traded to the Toronto Raptors ahead of the trade deadline before being waived.

In his retirement announcement, Paul expressed his conflicting feelings about leaving the game of basketball behind.

"This is it! After over 21 years I'm stepping away from basketball," Paul wrote on Instagram. "As I write this, it's hard to really know what to feel, but for once — most people would be surprised — I don't have the answer lol! But, mostly I'm filled with so much joy and gratitude! While this chapter of being an 'NBA player' is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life."

Related Stories

Chris Paul.
Sports

Chris Paul 'Grateful' As He Announces NBA Retirement: 'What a Ride'

CP3 is set to end his NBA career as a Los Angeles Clipper.

Jaelani Turner-Williams300 days ago
Chris Paul dribbles the ball up the court during a 2012 Clippers game.
Sports

40 Things You Didn't Know About Chris Paul

With Chris Paul announcing his retirement, we reveal 40 facts you probably didn't know about the Point God.

Jose Martinez217 days ago
Chris Paul Announces That He's Been Released by the Clippers
Sports

Chris Paul Says He Was ‘Sent Home’ as Clippers Release Him in Surprising Overnight Move

The Los Angeles team is actively seeking a trade.

Bernadette Giacomazzo289 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App