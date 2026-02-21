Chris Paul Breaks Silence on LA Clippers Exit, Says He's Still Processing Retirement

Chris Paul has broken his silence on what happened between he and the Los Angeles Clippers that caused him to depart from the team prior to his recent retirement. During a recent appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Paul explained the circumstances that led to his relationship with the Clippers souring and him ultimately leaving the team. "I’m still grasping, trying to figure out how it got to that," he began (around the 12:58 mark in the clip below). "I believe in communication and talking. I’m not a hoarder of information."

Paul continued on, explaining that he spoke with a teammate, during training camp, who wondered how he stays so healthy in the NBA. Paul relayed that he expressed his methods to the player and got in trouble for it afterwards. "Soon as I went to a (certain) room, somebody told me they didn’t want me to give players' advice like that," Paul added. "It was just a lot of back and forth." Elsewhere in the interview, Paul explained that he was still letting his retirement "process." Prior to his retirement, Paul returned to the Clippers at the beginning of the 2025-2026 NBA season with the intent to wrap up his career in the same place he spent a lot of his time in the league. However, Paul only played 16 games with the Clippers before reports of disagreements surfaced with the coaching staff. The veteran NBA player was eventually traded to the Toronto Raptors ahead of the trade deadline before being waived.