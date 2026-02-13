Foot Locker is one of the premier destinations for fans who are looking to purchase the much-anticipated sneaker releases hitting retail as part of the 2026 NBA All-Star festivities this weekend.

The retail chain has now opened the doors to its Foot Locker Takeover pop-up activation at the LA Live venue in downtown Los Angeles. The space will be the home of several footwear styles that are only being released through Foot Locker, like the “Hellstar” Adidas Anthony Edwards 2, as well as additional All-Star-themed drops like Nike’s “Warning Label” pack, and more.