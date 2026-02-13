Sneakers

Here's What’s Dropping at Foot Locker for 2026 NBA All Star Weekend

The retail chain has several exclusive releases dropping in Los Angeles this weekend.

Foot Locker Takeover
The Foot Locker Takeover is now open in Los Angeles. Via Foot Locker

Foot Locker is one of the premier destinations for fans who are looking to purchase the much-anticipated sneaker releases hitting retail as part of the 2026 NBA All-Star festivities this weekend.

The retail chain has now opened the doors to its Foot Locker Takeover pop-up activation at the LA Live venue in downtown Los Angeles. The space will be the home of several footwear styles that are only being released through Foot Locker, like the “Hellstar” Adidas Anthony Edwards 2, as well as additional All-Star-themed drops like Nike’s “Warning Label” pack, and more.

In addition to the sneakers, the Foot Locker Takeover space will also stock limited apparel pieces made exclusively for this weekend, including All-Star jackets made by Jeff Hamilton, Swarovski x Nike Ja apparel, Hellstar x Adidas styles, and many others.

The Foot Locker Takeover space is located at 800 W Olympic Blvd, beside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The space is open from now until Feb. 15.

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