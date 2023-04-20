'Galaxy' Nike KD 4 Is Reportedly Returning in 2024

In addition to the rumblings that the coveted “Galaxy” Foamposite One is returning next year, it appears that another sneaker from Nike’s intergalactic 2012 All-Star collection is coming back in 2024.

According to Nice Kicks and @zSneakerheadz, the “Galaxy” Nike KD 4 will return to retailers in Spring 2024. The “Galaxy” KD 4 initially launched as part of Nike Basketball’s 2012 NBA All-Star collection with a series of intergalactic-themed styles alongside the aforementioned Foamposite One, the LeBron 9, the Kobe 7 and others. Thus far, Nike has retroed the “Big Bang” LeBron 9 for All-Star Weekend in 2022.

The “Galaxy” KD 4 features a metallic silver upper that’s paired with orange accents as a nod to the flight suits worn by astronauts. The sneaker also features a special patch on the tongue along with a space-themed midsole, and a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

At the time of writing, Nike has yet to confirm the release of the purported “Galaxy” KD 4 retro but the release is expected to take place in Spring 2024. Check back soon to Sole Collector for official updates in the coming months.