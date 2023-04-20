'Galaxy' Nike KD 4 Is Reportedly Returning in 2024

The Nike KD 4 'Galaxy' from Nike Basketball's 2012 All-Star collection is reportedly returning in Spring 2024. Click here for the early details.

Apr 20, 2023
Nike KD 4 All Star 'Galaxy' 520814 001 Release Date
Image via Flight Club
Image via Flight Club

In addition to the rumblings that the coveted “Galaxy” Foamposite One is returning next year, it appears that another sneaker from Nike’s intergalactic 2012 All-Star collection is coming back in 2024.

According to Nice Kicks and @zSneakerheadz, the “Galaxy” Nike KD 4 will return to retailers in Spring 2024. The “Galaxy” KD 4 initially launched as part of Nike Basketball’s 2012 NBA All-Star collection with a series of intergalactic-themed styles alongside the aforementioned Foamposite One, the LeBron 9, the Kobe 7 and others. Thus far, Nike has retroed the “Big Bang” LeBron 9 for All-Star Weekend in 2022.

The “Galaxy” KD 4 features a metallic silver upper that’s paired with orange accents as a nod to the flight suits worn by astronauts. The sneaker also features a special patch on the tongue along with a space-themed midsole, and a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

At the time of writing, Nike has yet to confirm the release of the purported “Galaxy” KD 4 retro but the release is expected to take place in Spring 2024. Check back soon to Sole Collector for official updates in the coming months.

