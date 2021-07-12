Some things may be temporary, but Jackass is forever.

More than a decade after Jackass 3D, the fourth installment of the popular stunts-and-hidden-cameras franchise is on its way, and Paramount just announced it’ll be titled Jackass Forever. A trailer will hit on Tuesday, July 20.

The film, directed by Jeff Tremaine, hits theaters on Oct. 22 and stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy, with appearances from new friends like Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka. Notably missing from the lineup is Bam Margera, against whom Tremaine was just granted a three-year restraining order.

“Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original Jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast,” a description of the film reads. “Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in Jackass Forever.”

Jackass established its big-screen presence in 2002, two years after launching as a series on MTV. The last official movie installment arrived in 2010, although Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa landed in 2013.

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Knoxville explained the film’s new title and what was going on in some of the latest photos from the movie.

“You know the ancient myth of Icarus, the boy who flew too close to the sun? Well, we reenacted that with a cannon. That’s me up there in the air,” Knoxville shared.

The first-look photos from the film show off a few of the situations the guys find themselves in, including a face-to-face encounter with a snake, being flipped in the air by a bull and, of course, that cannon action. Take a look at some of the first images of the film below. If you’re wondering what the hell’s going on in that first one, the Jackass team wrote on Instagram, “Two men, one tarantula. Place your bets now for [Ehren McGhehey] or [OG Darkshark].”