'It’s Super Illegal, It's Super Gnarly': Steve-O on Bringing His Bucket List Tour to Canada
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The notorious 'Jackass' stuntman chats about the upcoming tour, being secretly Canadian, and his plan to get a penis tattooed on his forehead.Jacob Carey
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Steve-O Opens Up About Why ‘Wildboyz’ Opted to ‘Pretend That We Were in Africa’ for Lion-Grabbing Stunt
The 'Wildboyz' star opened up about why "every time that we filmed interacting with a lion, like every time, we were always pretending that we were in Africa."Brenton Blanchet
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Watch the Official 'Jackass Forever' Trailer Featuring Appearances From Tyler, the Creator and Eric Andre
Paramount Pictures shared the first official trailer for 'Jackass Forever' on Tuesday, featuring some familiar faces and outrageous moments.Brenton Blanchet
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‘Jackass’ Star Emotionally Recounts Being Swarmed and Bit in Wild Attack Filming ‘Shark Week’ Stunt
'Jackass' star Sean McInerney got emotional on camera when telling the story of how he almost died after getting bit by a shark doing a recent stunt.Jordan Rose