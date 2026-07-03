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Caesars Palace's New Dayclub Opens With a Stacked DJ Lineup and an Evel Knievel-Inspired Stunt
Pop Culture

Caesars Palace's New Dayclub Opens With a Stacked DJ Lineup and an Evel Knievel-Inspired Stunt

OMNIA Dayclub opens at Caesars Palace with Fisher, Rüfüs du Sol, Martin Garrix, and a record-breaking motorcycle stunt.

Maggie Ekberg65 days ago
Johnny Knoxville wearing sunglasses and an argyle sweater vest, pointing with both hands outdoors.
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Star Johnny Knoxville Emotionally Concedes He 'Can't Mess Around With Bulls Anymore'

Knoxville and company will return to theaters this year for what's expected to be the final 'Jackass' film.

Trace William Cowen142 days ago
Kevin Costner at the 'SNL50' red carpet.
Pop Culture

Kevin Costner Sued for Allegedly Unscripted 'Horizon 2' Rape Scene

A stunt performer has accused Costner of incorporating an unscripted rape scene during the production of his 'Horizon' sequel.

Joe Price415 days ago
Tom Cruise promotes the upcoming film "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" at the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise Says He Loads up on 'Massive Breakfast' With 'Almost a Dozen Eggs' to Perform Stunts

The 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning' star says the meal helps him brave cold, speedy, and dangerous stunts.

Alex Ocho442 days ago
Speed in Manchester United jersey shouts on the left; jumps over a moving sports car on the right
Pop Culture

iShowSpeed Jumps Over Speeding Supercars During Livestream to Prove He Can Actually Do It: 'Do Not Try This at Home'

Last month, the 19-year-old streamer was accused of faking a video of himself jumping over a speeding Lamborghini.

Alex Ocho712 days ago
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Person in shorts and a jersey with the number 7 jumps over a red sports car parked on a street in a park with trees and a palm tree in the background
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Shares Video of Him Jumping Over Speeding Lamborghini

His go-to video editor Slipz posted multiple angles showing the stunt after people questioned if it was real.

Joe Price722 days ago
Pop Culture

Chris Pratt's Former Stunt Double Tony McFarr Dies at 47

The stunt performer worked with Pratt in the 'Jurassic World' series and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams792 days ago
Pam Grier at an event, wearing a black hat, beaded necklace, and a pink-striped blazer
Pop Culture

Pam Grier Recalls Injuries 50 Years After Making 'Foxy Brown': 'I Didn't Have a Stunt Double'

The 74-year-old actress says she still has injuries from making the cult classic.

Brad Callas819 days ago
black panther stuntman is pictured
Pop Culture

'Black Panther' and 'Avengers: Endgame' Stuntman Killed in Georgia Interstate Crash

Taraja Ramsess, 41, also had credits in 'Bad Boys for Life,' 'Shaft,' 'They Cloned Tyrone,' and more.

Trace William Cowen984 days ago
Music

Video Shows Jeleel Fall off Bicycle Ramp, Rapper Shares Health Update

Over the weekend, the Rhode Island-bred rapper plunged 40 feet during a failed bike jump at a Nitro Circus event in California.

Brad Callas991 days ago
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Music

Rod Wave Goes Full Stuntman and Jumps Off Balcony During Concert

The singer did the same thing in the music video for "Come See Me" off his latest album 'Nostalgia.'

Mark Elibert1001 days ago
Pop Culture

50 Cent Accidentally Dislocated a Stuntman’s Finger on 'Expendables 4' Set, Stunt Coordinator Calls Rapper a 'Tank'

A stunt coordinator on the set of the action flick described an incident where Fifty accidentally harmed a stuntman.

Alex Ocho1024 days ago
Music

Tyler, the Creator Makes It Clear Kanye Is ‘Someone I Dearly Love,’ Not the Target of “Stuntman” Bars

"I love that n***a, and that is not about him," Tyler said of his popular 'The Estate Sale' track, proceeding to break down the lines in question.

Joshua Espinoza1135 days ago
Keanu Reeves is seen standing in front of car
Pop Culture

Keanu Reeves on Time He Accidentally ‘Cut a Gentleman’s Head Open’ on ‘John Wick’ Set

As anyone familiar with the action franchise will note, the stunts are extreme. Here, star Keanu Reeves opens up about a couple on-set accidents.

Trace William Cowen1211 days ago
Stuntman Robbie Knievel, son of Evil Knievel
Life

Robbie Knievel, Stuntman and Son of Evel Knievel, Dead at 60

Stuntman Robbie Knievel, son of daredevil Evel Knievel, has died early Friday morning at a hospice in Reno after battling pancreatic cancer.

Brad Callas1280 days ago
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Jackass coming back as a tv show
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Returning as New TV Show on Paramount+

Following the success of 'Jackass Forever,' the Johnny Knoxville-led institution is set to return to its TV roots with a new show headed to Paramount+.

Joe Price1536 days ago
Man Sues Steve O and Chris Pontius for $12 Million Over Jet Ski Stunt Injury
Pop Culture

Steve-O and Chris Pontius Face $12 Million Lawsuit Over Jet Ski Stunt Injury as Video Surfaces of Incident

On Tuesday, a man filed a lawsuit against 'Jackass' stars Steve-O and Chris Pontius over their involvement in a jet ski stunt that left him with a head injury.

Joe Price1625 days ago

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