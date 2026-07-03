Comebacks

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The WBA Has Ordered a Shutdown of the Gervonta Davis Comeback Fight
Sports

WBA Orders Gervonta Davis to Face Floyd Schofield in Mandatory Fight

Inside the WBA ruling that orders Tank to face Floyd Schofield next and blocks any easy tune-up bout before his troubled return.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
Poster for Fetty Wap's "Nostalgia Tour" featuring a close-up of his eyes, with text in bold letters.
Music

Fetty Wap Announces Nostalgia Tour: Everything You Need to Know

The rapper will celebrate his biggest hits, including "Trap Queen" and "679," on a nationwide run.

Alex Ocho65 days ago
Split image of three members of NewJeans. From left to right: Hanni, Haerin, Hyein. All of them have long dark hair, are standing on a stage against a pink background, wearing stylish crop tops and accessories.
Music

NewJeans’ Record Label Says K-Pop Group Is Preparing a 'New Musical Narrative'

Formerly a quintet, the K-pop girl group is gearing up for a return after a long hiatus.

Alex Ocho80 days ago
The members of SHINee (circa 2023) in colorful, trendy outfits, posing confidently. They wear vibrant jackets and accessories, exuding a stylish, modern vibe.
Music

SHINee Announces New Korean Concerts, Key to Rejoin Group Following Hiatus

Following their solo activities, the iconic K-pop boy group will reunite for a series of concerts in Korea in May.

Alex Ocho112 days ago
The members of KARA (circa 2024) pose casually against a brick wall, wearing casual summer outfits with denim and light tops.
Music

K-Pop Group KARA Hint at Reunion Plans for 2026: ‘We Have a Lot of Activities Planned’

The iconic girl group, known for hits "Mister" and "STEP," is gearing up for a major return in 2026.

Alex Ocho113 days ago
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Seven members of the band BTS stand in a line, wearing pastel and neutral-toned outfits, against a dark curtain backdrop.
Music

BTS to Stream Live Comeback Performance and Documentary Exclusively on Netflix

The global superstars will perform at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square before the release of a new feature-length documentary.

Alex Ocho164 days ago
Left: Camila Cabello singing on stage. Right: Dinah Jane, Normani, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Jauregui posing in stylish dresses at an event.
Music

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Surprise Reunion

Fifth Harmony reunited as a quartet as a surprise guest at Sunday's Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas.

Alex Ocho319 days ago
Jussie Smollett with short curly hair, wearing a pinstripe suit and tinted glasses, smiles in front of a light background.
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollet Stands by Account of Attack, Says His Story Has 'Never' Changed

The former "Empire" star insists he was framed and calls Chicago police and the former mayor 'villains' in the 2019 case.

Alex Ocho338 days ago
Keri Hilson
Music

Keri Hilson Opens Up About Returning to Music In New Videos

She hasn't released an album since 2010.

Trey Alston482 days ago
Two goats stand on a hilly, dark terrain beneath the text "NxWorries - Where I Go?" The scene is devoid of details. The image lacks color contrasts
Music

Anderson .Paak and Kxwledge Drop New NxWorries Album 'Why Lawd?' f/ Snoop Dogg, Thundercat, and Earl Sweatshirt

The second album from the duo serves as the follow-up to their debut album 'Yes Lawd!'

Joe Price764 days ago
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Robert Downey Jr. raising his hand, wearing glasses and a suit at an event
Pop Culture

Robert Downey Jr. Has a Definitive Answer for Whether He'd Return to the MCU as Iron Man

The 59-year-old Oscar-winner appeared as Tony Stark in 10 Marvel movies spanning over a decade.

Jose Martinez830 days ago
Music

Ryan Leslie Says Cassie Is Getting Ready to Go on Tour

The singer's ex-boyfriend and former collaborator says the singer is gearing up to go on tour with new music possibly on the way.

Alex Ocho948 days ago
Music

Gunna Announces First Project Since Jail Release 'A Gift & A Curse'

The rapper was released from prison after striking a plea deal in December 2022.

Jose Martinez1129 days ago
Brittney Griner back on the court
Sports

Brittney Griner Photographed Back on the Court After Re-Signing With Phoenix Mercury (UPDATE)

The WNBA star was photographed smiling in her Mercury practice gear on Tuesday. The team took to Instagram to share a few pictures, writing, “There she is."

Joe Price1242 days ago
Amanda Bynes during DreamWorks' "She's the Man" Los Angeles Premiere
Pop Culture

‘All That’ Reunion Will Be Amanda Bynes’ First Public Appearance Since Conservatorship Ended

The 36-year-old actress will take part in 90’s Con, a decade-themed annual pop culture event that will take place in Connecticut this March.

Joshua Espinoza1276 days ago
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General view of the Triple 5 soul booth at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2007
Style

Camella Ehlke Announces Triple Five Soul Relaunch

Camella Ehlke, who launched the streetwear brand in 1989, confirmed the news Wednesday and told fans the first drop will arrive for spring/summer 2023.

Joshua Espinoza1283 days ago
Ryan and Hugh together again
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman Reveals How He Decided to Return as Wolverine Opposite Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool

Hugh Jackson spoke about what sparked his interest in reprising his role as Wolverine for the tentatively titled 'Deadpool 3' starring his friend Ryan Reynolds.

Jose Martinez1360 days ago

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