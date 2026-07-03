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Henry Cavill confirmed he will reprise his role as Superman with an Instagram post following a Man of Steel-centric surprise over the weekend.Jose Martinez
Music
Kendrick Lamar Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle by Rapping From Late Artist's Perspective on "The Heart Part 5"
Kendrick Lamar has dropped his comeback single and video in “The Heart Part 5,” and fans can’t stop talking about the song’s powerful third verse.Brenton Blanchet
Quite possibly the biggest show of all time will indeed be coming back for more, though it's unclear when. For now, planning is in motion for a second season.Trace William Cowen
'R9,' as it's known among fans, has been teased for several years. In the latest update, the Fenty Beauty founder compared the creative process to fashion.Trace William Cowen