Sequels

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Tyler Perry Says He Broke His Collarbone Before Filming 'Why Did I Get Married Again?'
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Filmed 'Why Did I Get Married Again?' With a Broken Collarbone

From a Lake Como wedding to a group chat called “Watch my shoulder,” Perry explains how a broken collarbone shaped the chaotic ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ shoot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Text reads "A Minecraft Movie: Squared" with a blocky, pixelated design.
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Reveals 'A Minecraft Movie: Squared' Title

'A Minecraft Movie: Squared' will bring back director Jared Hess and several cast members, while launching a new fan contest tied to the film.

Mark Elibert48 days ago
A character in tactical gear with a skull mask and British flag patches, wearing headphones and goggles.
Pop Culture

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' to Debut This October: Watch the New Trailer

With 'GTA VI' arriving just a month later, the back half of 2026 is shaping up to be a massive boon for the gaming industry.

Trace William Cowen50 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms He's Filming 'Conan the Barbarian' Sequel in 2027
Pop Culture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms 'King Conan' Will Begin Filming in 2027

Schwarzenegger returns as an aging Conan in 'King Conan,' with Christopher McQuarrie attached to direct the sequel.

Bernadette Giacomazzo53 days ago
Madonna Teases 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' Sequel
Music

Madonna Wipes Instagram as 'Confessions II' Era Quietly Begins

Inside the cryptic rollout, website clues, and studio reunion fueling Madonna’s long-rumored 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' sequel.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago
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Jacob & Co. "The Godfather" watch in rose gold with black leather strap, featuring film-themed engravings and intricate details.
Style

'The Godfather Part II' Inspires Jacob & Co's New $440,000 Musical Timepiece

Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo considers the new watch "a worthy sequel" in its own right.

Trace William Cowen100 days ago
Regina Hall Announces 'Girls Trip' Sequel is Delayed Due to Poor Script
Pop Culture

Regina Hall Reveals the Real Reason ‘Girls Trip 2’ Is Delayed

Regina Hall explains why the Flossy Posse won’t reunite just yet, and what the ‘Girls Trip 2’ script needs before cameras can finally roll.

Bernadette Giacomazzo102 days ago
'KPop Demon Hunters' co-director Maggie Kang in a black dress holds a gold trophy, smiling against a pink background.
Pop Culture

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Co-Director Says Sequel Will Be ‘Bigger’: ‘We Have the Big Idea Locked In'

Last month, Netflix announced that a sequel for the hit animated film was greenlit.

Alex Ocho106 days ago
Scene from Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters.' HUNTR/X with swords, wearing colorful outfits, pose dynamically against a neon-lit background.
Pop Culture

Netflix Greenlights 'KPop Demon Hunters' Sequel With Original Directors

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will helm the follow-up to the platform's most popular title.

Alex Ocho123 days ago
Teyana Taylor attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Says She's 'Begging' for 'One Battle After Another' Sequel

The Golden Globe winner says she's been involved in "conversations" about a potential sequel.

Jaelani Turner-Williams135 days ago
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'Minions & Monsters' Trailer Promises Hollywood Dreams & Gru-Led Nightmares
Pop Culture

'Minions & Monsters' Trailer Promises Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares

The Minions ditch Gru for 1920s Hollywood, chasing box office glory with real monsters, a tiny green sidekick, and chaos only Illumination could stage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo158 days ago
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' First Full-Length Trailer Drops—And It's As Icy As Ever
Pop Culture

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ First Full-Length Trailer Has Arrived

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway return for the sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada,' which will be in theaters in May 2026.

Bernadette Giacomazzo165 days ago
Tiffany Haddish Gives 'Girls Trip' Sequel Update: 'It Was Really Good'
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Gives 'Girls Trip' Sequel Update: 'It Was Really Good'

Haddish says she’s read the sequel script, shared notes with the studio, and hinted that filming could begin later this year, with part of the movie set to shoot in Africa.

Bernadette Giacomazzo170 days ago
'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Officially In the Works at Lionsgate
Pop Culture

A ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Is Officially in Development at Lionsgate

Jennifer Grey, who played Frances 'Baby' Houseman in the original film, is set to reprise her role and executive produce the sequel.

Bernadette Giacomazzo170 days ago
Maisie Williams
Pop Culture

HBO Shifts Focus of ‘Game of Thrones’ Sequel to Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark

The network is reportedly developing a new spinoff centered on Arya Stark, with Maisie Williams expected to reprise her role.

tara mahadevan183 days ago
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Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt smiling at an event, with a brown backdrop and the word "Oscars" partially visible behind them.
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Says He Pitched A Part For Himself In ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ to Emily Blunt

Johnson joked he wanted a part in the sequel as Blunt confirmed major fan buzz on set.

Mark Elibert237 days ago
'A Different World' Sequel Ordered to Series at Netflix
Pop Culture

‘A Different World’ Is Back — Netflix Orders Sequel Set at Hillman College

The long-awaited sequel will welcome an all-star lineup to the fictional Hillman College.

Bernadette Giacomazzo249 days ago
Rei Ami in a blue outfit poses against a blue background with "Heidi Klum Halloween" text on a step-and-repeat.
Pop Culture

Rei Ami Says She’s ‘Waiting for the Call’ About ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sequel

Ami, who provides the singing voice for Zoey in the hit film, is waiting to hear about a sequel—just like the fans.

Alex Ocho257 days ago

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