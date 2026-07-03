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James Cameron is back with the long-awaited 'Avatar' sequel 'The Way of Water.' As fans will note, the director has a knack for odds-defying sequels.Trace William Cowen
Benedict is back for more multiverse-complicated strangeness, this time with the beloved Sam Raimi in the director's chair. Here's what people are saying.Trace William Cowen
From Robert Eggers' newest film 'The Northman' to the next Sony Pictures Spiderman spinoff 'Morbius,' these are the best new movies in theaters for April 2022.Andy Herrera
Following the Los Angeles premiere of Jon Watts' 'Far From Home' sequel on Monday, the first wave of reactions gives fans something to chew on.Trace William Cowen