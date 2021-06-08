Out of the many villains populating the Marvel Cinematic Universe, few burn brighter than Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. The perfect marriage of performer and character, Hiddleston’s portrayal of the Norse god of mischief irritates and delights in equal measure, as only the famous trickster could. So as Marvel and Disney considered characters worthy of their own Disney+ spinoff series, Loki seemed like an easy bet.

Picking up in the moments right after Loki stole the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, the Loki series will see the fan-favorite captured by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and forced to work with them in exchange for his freedom. Based on the trailers, Loki looks to feature a new, episodic adventure each week—all anchored by Hiddleston’s electric charm.

Much like we did with WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we’re recommending five Loki comic book series to read if you’re looking to get a sense of what titles may have inspired the show. The popularity of Hiddleston’s performance made the publication of these comics much easier, so there’s a beautiful bit of symbiosis happening as various forms of media influence one another. There’s so much joy to be found in these titles, so we hope you’ll dig in accordingly.