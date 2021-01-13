Second only to Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson or Reed and Sue Richards, the relationship between Wanda Maximoff (aka the Scarlet Witch) and Vision is one of Marvel’s premiere love stories. The unlikely pairing between a synthetic, sentient android and a super-powered sorcerer is unconventional, but it also works as a poignant metaphor for all kinds of love and relationships that don’t fall into traditional, cookie-cutter boxes.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has only scratched the surface of the relationship between Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision, that will change with the arrival of WandaVision on Jan. 15. The Disney+ television show is the first MCU series on the same streaming service that brought us The Mandalorian and will be the first of several MCU projects to hit the platform this year.

If you can’t wait for WandaVision’s launch, we’ve rounded up five of the best Wanda and Vision stories for you to read right now. These series look to provide lots of useful context for some of the events viewers may see on the show while also providing a deeper insight into what makes the relationship between these two characters so compelling.