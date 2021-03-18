Much of Captain America’s characterization is defined by how his past and present intersect with one another—a concept literalized by his friendship with Bucky Barnes (aka the Winter Soldier) and Sam Wilson (aka the Falcon). As his childhood friend, Bucky stuck with Steve Rogers through thick and thin until the perils of war took his life. Upon finding himself awake in modern-day reality, Steve looks to Sam for guidance while also becoming a trusted ally.

With Steve Rogers hanging up his suit, Bucky and Sam’s rad bromance will take center stage in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Full of action and adventure, the show looks to pull from classic buddy comedies in the vein of Midnight Run or 48 Hours but set within the MCU. Oh, and someone is going to walk away from this series as the new Captain America.

If you’re looking to get a deeper understanding of these characters and storylines and how they may relate to the show, or just are looking for an excuse to pick up some comics, we’ve rounded up five of the best comics to read ahead of the series debut on March 19.