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Jonathan Majors Featured in ‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer Following Abuse Allegations

The actor's appearance in the new trailer follows abuse allegations, including an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this year. Majors has denied the allegations.

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'Loki' Director Kate Herron Shares Her Thoughts on the Infamous Kiss

Following the 'Loki' season finale, director Kate Herron has offered her take on one of the biggest lingering questions fans have regarding the series.

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'Loki' Has Been Renewed for Season 2 on Disney+

With the arrival of the 'Loki' Season 1 finale on Disney+, the Tom Hiddleston-fronted action-adventure has been renewed for a second season.

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Who is the REAL Main Villain of 'Loki'?

Ahead of the 'Loki' season finale, we take a look at the deception within the series and who could be the real main villain of this time-hopping tale.

Brad R Lambert1831 days ago
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Disney+ Moves Original Series Releases to Wednesdays Following 'Loki' Success

Disney+ shifted the release date of 'Loki' from Fridays to Wednesdays before it premiered, and now it’s doing the same for all of its original series.

Joe Price1858 days ago
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Tom Hiddleston is Loki in Disney+ series 'Loki'
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Loki's History in Marvel's Cinematic Universe

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Brad R Lambert1863 days ago
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'Loki' is Marvel at Its Most Entertaining

In the series premiere of the third Marvel Studios series on Disney+, we get quickly caught up to speed on Loki's arc before diving headfirst into his journey.

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The 5 Best Comics to Read Before Watching 'Loki' on Disney+

Before taking in Disney+'s 'Loki', dive deep into the Marvel Comics archives and learn more about the God of Mischief, his Marvel Comics history, and more.

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Owen Wilson Attempts to Set the Record Straight on 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel Rumors

While being interviewed by 'Variety,' Owen Wilson attempted to set the record straight regarding rumors of an in-development 'Wedding Crashers' sequel.

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