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Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino at a "Django Unchained" event, with a red background. Tarantino is playfully pointing.
Pop Culture

'Django Unchained' and 'Zorro' Crossover Movie in the Works: What to Know

The film is based on the 'Django/Zorro' comic series, co-written by Tarantino.

Trace William Cowen82 days ago
Here's Your First Look at the 'Masters of the Universe' Teaser Trailer, with a Live-Action He-Man
Pop Culture

Here’s Your First Look at the ‘Masters of the Universe’ Teaser Trailer Featuring Live-Action He-Man

Set against a backdrop of Gen X cultural references, He-Man returns to the big screen decades after the original 1987 film.

Bernadette Giacomazzo177 days ago
Cover of "The Avengers" comic book featuring Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, and Ant-Man battling against Loki.
Pop Culture

Taschen's Marvel Comics Library: Avengers Vol. 1 1963–1965: How to Buy

The first 20 Avengers stories are now available in a museum-quality hardcover edition on Complex.

Complex Staff198 days ago
X-Men comic book
Pop Culture

This Vintage X-Men Comic Just Sold for an Utterly ‘Uncanny’ Price

The classic comic book commanded a price tag that can only be described as 'x-traordinary.'

Richard Chachowski263 days ago
Group photo of Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Tomer Capon, Antony Starr, and Erin Moriarty smiling in casual clothes
Pop Culture

'The Boys' Showrunner Announces Season 5 Will Be Its Last, Promises 'Gory, Epic, Moist Climax'

Eric Kripke, creator of the Prime Video series, announced the news prior to the long-awaited premiere of the fourth season.

Brad Callas767 days ago
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Person smiling in front of a backdrop with YouTube Shorts logos
Pop Culture

Beloved YouTube Star Comicstorian Dead at 40: 'Our Very Own Superhero'

Ben Potter, a.k.a. Comicstorian, died over the weekend "in an unfortunate accident."

Trace William Cowen767 days ago
Musician in a dark suit and sunglasses stands confidently in front of large flames, creating a dramatic backdrop
Music

Metro Boomin Launching New 'The Metroverse' Comic Book With Complex LA Pop-Up

In a statement, Metro said launching the new comic marked "a dream come true."

Trace William Cowen768 days ago
A performer, MF DOOM, is on stage wearing a metallic mask and holding a microphone. He is dressed in a dark-colored shirt with a hood
Music

Marvel Salutes MF DOOM With “Accordion” Lyrics in Return of 'DOOM' Comic

It's the first 'DOOM' comic that Marvel has released since MF DOOM's passing in 2020

tara mahadevan792 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Playboy’ Heir Says He’s Using OnlyFans to Fund Pokémon Card Collection and Wife Is ‘Not Crazy’ About It

Marston Hefner says his wife "would rather me not be on OnlyFans, but what’s more important to her is me pursuing my dreams."

Joe Price1128 days ago
Pop Culture

Ms. Marvel's Death In Upcoming Comic Draws Backlash

The special issue 'Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel' will be released on July 12.

Jose Martinez1157 days ago
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James Gunn at Suicide Squad premiere
Pop Culture

James Gunn on Possible Marvel and DC Crossover: ‘I’m Certain That’s More Likely Now That I’m in Charge’

James Gunn revealed that a crossover between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe has been "discussed" but is likely "years away" nonetheless.

taramhdvn1198 days ago
James Gunn attends Warner Bros. Premiere of "The Suicide Squad."
Pop Culture

James Gunn Announces He'll Direct 'Superman: Legacy,' Which He Wrote to Relaunch DC Universe

James Gunn posted a series of tweets recapping the journey that led to him direct 'Superman: Legacy,' which will be released on his late father's birthday.

Jose Martinez1221 days ago
Scott Adams, cartoonist and author and creator of "Dilbert"
Pop Culture

Newspapers Pull 'Dilbert' Comic After Creator's Racist Rant

Scott Adams, the creator of the 'Dilbert' comic strip, received backlash this week after he urged white Americans to "get the hell away from" Black people.

Joshua Espinoza1239 days ago
Winston and Lupita on press tour
Pop Culture

Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o Were Contenders to Become New Black Panther in 'Wakanda Forever'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' co-writer Joe Robert Cole says M'Baku and Nakia were both considered as the one to claim T'Challa's mantle.

Jose Martinez1333 days ago
Bad Bunny and New Director JC
Pop Culture

Bad Bunny-Starring Marvel Film ‘El Muerto’ Hires Director Jonás Cuarón, Son of Oscar Winner Alfonso Cuarón

Newly hired 'El Muerto' director Jonás Cuarón co-wrote 2013’s seven-time Oscar-winner 'Gravity' with his father, the decorated Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón.

Joe Price1382 days ago
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John Boyega for Marvel news story
Pop Culture

John Boyega Explains Why He's Not Interested in Doing a Marvel Movie

In a new interview with 'Men's Health,' John Boyega detailed why he doesn't see himself taking part in any Marvel offerings in the near future.

Jordan Rose1445 days ago
Christian Bale attends movie premiere.
Pop Culture

Christian Bale Recalls Having No Clue What the Marvel Cinematic Universe Was Upon Joining ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

'Thor: Love and Thunder' star Christian Bale admits he had no idea what people were talking about when they started celebrating him "entering the MCU."

Jose Martinez1488 days ago

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