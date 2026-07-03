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We’ve put together a quick top 10 list of things that you should know before diving into a story of a new era, new characters, and a new form of Jedi.Jamie Iovine
First reactions are in on Marvel's 'Eternals' starring Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, and many more following its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night.Jose Martinez
Before taking in Disney+'s 'Loki', dive deep into the Marvel Comics archives and learn more about the God of Mischief, his Marvel Comics history, and more.William Goodman
Spider-Man's rogue gallery is massive, but these six supervillains are ready for their own spin-off movies.William Goodman