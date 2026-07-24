Tom Hiddleston

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Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Pop Culture

Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho485 days ago
jonathan majors in loki
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors Featured in ‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer Following Abuse Allegations

The actor's appearance in the new trailer follows abuse allegations, including an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this year. Majors has denied the allegations.

Trace William Cowen1090 days ago
loki
Pop Culture

'Loki' Director Kate Herron Shares Her Thoughts on the Infamous Kiss

Following the 'Loki' season finale, director Kate Herron has offered her take on one of the biggest lingering questions fans have regarding the series.

Joe Price1827 days ago
Loki
Pop Culture

'Loki' Has Been Renewed for Season 2 on Disney+

With the arrival of the 'Loki' Season 1 finale on Disney+, the Tom Hiddleston-fronted action-adventure has been renewed for a second season.

Joe Price1837 days ago
Tom Hiddleston poses at the opening night of "Sea Wall/A Life" on Broadway.
Pop Culture

Tom Hiddleston Teases What to Expect From Upcoming 'Loki' Series

In a new interview with 'Entertainment Weekly,' Hiddleston provides Marvel fans with some info regarding what they will see in the upcoming 'Loki' series.

Jose Martinez1891 days ago
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loki
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for Marvel's 'Loki' Original Series

Loki is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this summer with his very own titular series, and now fans have finally got preview of what to expect

Joe Price1937 days ago
Owen Wilson
Pop Culture

Owen Wilson Joins Cast of Marvel's 'Loki' Disney+ Series

Owen Wilson has joined the cast of 'Loki,' Marvel's highly anticipated Disney+ show starring Tom Hiddleston in the titular role.

Joe Price2366 days ago
Disney D23
Pop Culture

What We Learned From Marvel Studios' 2019 Disney D23 Expo Announcements

Disney's D23 Expo brought with it more news and updates for Marvel Studios' future movies and tv. Here's a deep dive.

William Goodman2525 days ago
scarlettjohanssontomhiddlestonchrisevans
Pop Culture

'Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Suggest Captain America Could Appear in Loki’s Disney+ Series

The conclusion of 'Avengers: Endgame' left fans with many questions, some of which might be answered in the upcoming Loki series.

Kyle Shokeye2627 days ago
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Kevin Feige at the Producers Guild Awards
Pop Culture

Marvel Studios President Confirms That Disney+ Marvel Shows Will Be Connected to MCU

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirms that Marvel shows on Disney's new streaming service will be connected to the MCU.

Gavin Evans2706 days ago
tom hiddleston
Pop Culture

Tom Hiddleston's Not Talking About the New Loki Series

Tom Hiddleston is keeping quiet about Disney+.

Alex Galbraith2749 days ago
Jake Gyllenhaal Mysterio
Pop Culture

Leaked Photos of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Show Glimpse of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio

The latest 'Spider-Man' flick hits theaters July 5, 2019, following 'Avengers 4' on May 3 and 'Captain Marvel' on March 8.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2853 days ago
Avengers
Pop Culture

‘Avengers’ Cast Take a Hollywood Bus Tour With James Corden

Pretty much half of the film's absolutely stacked cast went on a tour of Hollywood with Corden.

Joe Price3011 days ago

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