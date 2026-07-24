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WIth 'Loki', Marvel has given us a welcome change of piece in a series that continues Loki's emotional journey while setting up the future of the MCU.William Goodman
Loki's Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie History Loki's Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie History Loki's Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie History Loki's Marvel CinemBrad R Lambert
In the series premiere of the third Marvel Studios series on Disney+, we get quickly caught up to speed on Loki's arc before diving headfirst into his journey.William Goodman
Before taking in Disney+'s 'Loki', dive deep into the Marvel Comics archives and learn more about the God of Mischief, his Marvel Comics history, and more.William Goodman