A History of Katt Williams' Feuds, From Kevin Hart to the Illuminati

Issues between Williams and Michael Blackson first arose in 2022. Blackson alleged that while filming an episode of Wild ‘n Out together, Williams verbally attacked him for comments he had made about him on Drink Champs in 2021. “Look at Katt Williams. He fought a 10-year-old kid and smoked crack, but he’s so likable and lovable. Katt can go out and do a movie or whatever he wants,” Blackson said during the Drink Champs episode.

After wrapping their Wild ‘n Out episode, Blackson took to social media to address his beef with Williams. “Life is too short to be beefing especially with people you love. I love every comedian like a brother, sometimes we say things about each other and it comes out the wrong way but we don’t mean no harm,” Blackson tweeted. “Katt took it as insult and I had no idea he was still mad till we met on the taping of Wild N’ Out yesterday. Non of the cast including Nick [Cannon] had no idea we were beefing.” He continued , “Let me know how you want to handle this Katt, I’m down with a VS on stage or you can just fight my 15 yr old son,” in an attempt to make amends.

Cut to Williams’ interview with Sharpe, and it seems that no amends were made since. When asked if he’s ever been booed during a standup set, Williams confirmed that he has but reiterated that he believed some comedians should get booed more as a learning experience and used Blackson as an example. “Most comedians don’t get booed enough. I mean, this is how you end up with a Michael Blackson, who’s a real African doin’ a fake African accent.”

He continued, “This guy is mad at me. All I did was give him the best advice of his life. Remember, he was wearing those dirty dashikis, and I told him he needed to dress to be in the position that he's trying to say that he's in. And if you're the African king of comedy, sir, there's actually comedians in Africa doing comedy. If you going to say that, you got to go to Africa and get a school, dude. You got to put in some work. These guys, they take my advice, they change their whole persona, and then they hate me for it."

In response to Williams’ comments, Blackson took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Jan. 3 and had a few things to say. “I’m so confused, I’m African with a fake African accent. My accent had me roasted every day in school and in the comedy clubs in America and I wish I could get rid of it, even my Philly accent is fake. I guess the only thing real about me is my deek.” He went on to say, “Katt Williams is definitely top 10 comedians of all time and top 5 alive but we all have to agree he’s not the Katt of 2005.”

He continued, “Katt Williams is a very smart midget neega, he took shots at the top 10 comedians alive today so we can all respond and make him relevant again.”

Rickey Smiley