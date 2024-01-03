Katt Williams Blasts 'Mr. Potato Head' Steve Harvey and 'Walrus' Cedric the Entertainer for Conspiring Against Him

Katt Williams alleges that two Kings of Comedy aren't up to par with him.

The comedian and actor guested on a new episode of Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, where he immediately got into the antics, dissing Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer just minutes in. In reference to a previous Club Shay Shay episode, at around the 4:20 minute mark, the Emmy-winner claimed that Cedric stole his material. The topic began when Katt called comedian and radio personality Rickey Smiley a liar for suggesting that he was supposed to play Money Mike in the 2002 film Friday After Next while Williams was supposed to take the Santa Claus role.

"Cedric did the same thing. Cedric told you when you asked him, 'Did you steal Katt Williams' joke?' He said, 'It don't line up,'" Williams alleged. "How it don't line up that I did it on TV in 2018? You came to see me at the Comedy Store do it in 2019, and then did it on The Kings of Comedy?'"