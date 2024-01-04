All the People Katt Williams Took Shots at During His Shannon Sharpe Interview

Katt Williams has ruffled some feathers with his extensive interview on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.

The comedy legend's almost three-hour-long chat with Sharpe sees him take aim at countless people across both Hollywood and the music industry. Whether it's his distrust of Diddy's party invitations, or Cedric the Entertainer allegedly stealing his stand-up material, Williams had plenty to say about those he doesn't like and those who wronged him in the past.

Check out what he had to say about everyone in the interview below.

Steve Harvey

Williams insinuated that Steve Harvey plagiarized Mark Curry's role as Mark Cooper in Hangin' with Mr. Cooper on his series, The Steve Harvey Show.

"The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had," he told Sharpe. "Now Steve got a sitcom where he the principal, and he wear a suit. And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he got the best lineup in the business. And it's a man unit."

He also asserted that Harvey would never make it as a movie star, which is why he sticks to hosting Family Feud and sitcoms.

"Then you ask him, 'Why you not a movie star?' 'I didn't want to be a movie star,'" Williams continued, mimicking Harvey. "This the same negro that hated on Bernie [Mac] with this same thing. ... There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can't talk good [...] and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain't none. You have to have range."

Cedric the Entertainer

The comedian was particularly scathing when it came to Cedric the Entertainer, whom he described as "a walrus" and a plagiarist.

"Cedric told you when you asked him, 'Did you steal Katt Williams' joke?' He said, 'It don't line up,'" Williams said. "How it don't line up that I did it on TV in 2018? You came to see me at the Comedy Store do it in 2019, and then did it on The Kings of Comedy?' What doesn't line up? This is a televised joke that Mark Curry helped me punch up and get to the level that it was."