All the People Katt Williams Took Shots at During His Shannon Sharpe Interview

Katt Williams has ruffled some feathers with his extensive interview on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.
The comedy legend's almost three-hour-long chat with Sharpe sees him take aim at countless people across both Hollywood and the music industry. Whether it's his distrust of Diddy's party invitations, or Cedric the Entertainer allegedly stealing his stand-up material, Williams had plenty to say about those he doesn't like and those who wronged him in the past.
Check out what he had to say about everyone in the interview below.
Steve Harvey
Williams insinuated that Steve Harvey plagiarized Mark Curry's role as Mark Cooper in Hangin' with Mr. Cooper on his series, The Steve Harvey Show.
"The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had," he told Sharpe. "Now Steve got a sitcom where he the principal, and he wear a suit. And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he got the best lineup in the business. And it's a man unit."
He also asserted that Harvey would never make it as a movie star, which is why he sticks to hosting Family Feud and sitcoms.
"Then you ask him, 'Why you not a movie star?' 'I didn't want to be a movie star,'" Williams continued, mimicking Harvey. "This the same negro that hated on Bernie [Mac] with this same thing. ... There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can't talk good [...] and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain't none. You have to have range."
Cedric the Entertainer
The comedian was particularly scathing when it came to Cedric the Entertainer, whom he described as "a walrus" and a plagiarist.
"Cedric told you when you asked him, 'Did you steal Katt Williams' joke?' He said, 'It don't line up,'" Williams said. "How it don't line up that I did it on TV in 2018? You came to see me at the Comedy Store do it in 2019, and then did it on The Kings of Comedy?' What doesn't line up? This is a televised joke that Mark Curry helped me punch up and get to the level that it was."
After going on to accuse the comedian of joke theft, he redirected his attention to Steve Harvey before circling back to Cedric. He called him a "walrus" who isn't multi-talented, failing to live up to his "Entertainer" title.
"We found out he can't sing, can't dance and doesn't write jokes," Williams said. "He did four comedy specials. They're so bad, Shannon, they're not available on Netflix or Tubi."
Rickey Smiley
Williams described radio personality Rickey Smiley as a "liar" over his claim that he was supposed to play Money Mike in the 2002 film Friday After Next, a role which Williams played. Smiley, meanwhile, played a Santa Claus robber, but he claimed Williams was supposed to take that role instead.
He asserted that Smiley, Cedric, and Harvey allied against him. "The way that Rickey Smiley kept appearing at all my auditions is because of Steve and Ced. He would tell anybody that. Listen, they got a gang on that side. They know what it is," he added.
Diddy
At one point, the comedian said he walked away from $50 million offers four times throughout his career in order to protect his integrity, which then shifted to him criticizing Diddy, who has been sued by four women over allegations of sexual assault including by his ex-girlfriend Cassie.
"Just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about, right? 'Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no," he said. "You got to tell him no. I did. See, I got the receipts for everything I'm telling you, that's why I can say them so freely," Williams continued. Earlier in the interview, he prided himself on getting "this far in Hollywood and still [having] a virgin asshole and never [sucking] a penis."
He later suggested that Diddy likes to claim ownership over women. "When I see people’s wives and stuff, I don’t even look at them. I don’t wanna look at nothing I don’t wanna have because I know how blessed I am," he said. "If I look at it, I got it. That's how Diddy be feeling."
Kevin Hart
Williams believes Kevin Hart might be an "industry plant" because of how successful he's been throughout his career.
"In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart," Williams said. "He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to L.A. and in his first year in L.A. he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own movie called Soul Plane that he was leading? No, we've never heard of that before. ... What do you think a plant is? Maybe people don't understand the definitions of these words."
He said that he hates to come across as "a petty individual for picking apart lies," but he wanted to set the record straight. He later added, "For a five-year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk."
Jonathan Majors
At the 2:26:00 point of the interview, Williams was asked for his thoughts on the downfall of Creed III actor Jonathan Majors, who has lost a lot of big roles after he was found guilty of assault and harassment in a domestic violence trial.
"Maybe I'm a conspiracy theorist, but I thought Katt Williams said, 'Any time they make you into that position, part of that contract is you do understand whenever want to take you down we can,'" he said. "First of all, they went around the world for two years straight, telling any women that would listen that this was a good-looking n*gro. Since when?! When did y'all start liking a big nose and when did y'all like a little head and a big jaw? Since when?! ... If this ugly n***a is good-looking, then all n***as is good-looking."
He suggested that Majors' domestic violence allegations mean he's been "canceled" so bad he won't be even allowed to read a comic book. "Get out of here, ugly boy," he added.
Michael Blackson
When Williams was asked if he's ever been booed during a stand-up performance, he confirmed he has been but shared his belief that some comedians should get booed more and used Michael Blackson as an example of why.
"As a comedian, the audience's opinion is the only opinion that matters," he said. "Not you, the writer, none of that. I don't think any comedian has ever been booed unnecessarily, either. ... That's supposed to be used as a learning experience. Most comedians don't get booed enough. I mean, this is how you end up with a Michael Blackson, who's a real African don't a fake African accent."
He continued, "This guy is mad at me, all I did was give him the best advice of his life. Remember, he was wearing those dirty dashikis, and I told him he needed to dress to be in the position that he's trying to say that he's in. And if you're the African king of comedy, sir, there's actually comedians in Africa doing comedy. If you going to say that, you got to go to Africa and get a school, dude. You got to put in some work. These guys, they take my advice, they change their whole persona, and then they hate me for it."
Tyler Perry
When talking about Rickey Smiley, who he said he wouldn't work again unless he played a character wearing a dress, Sharpe asked him why he put something like that in his contract. "That's where he's a believable actor," he said. "Him and Tyler Perry can't play a man to save their life. They play good women, and I believe that the best actor should be in the best role."
Perry, who has played the divisive comedy character Madea in 13 movies including one animated feature, got a mention later in the interview around the 2:20:00 point. "We put too much pressure on Tyler Perry, you know what I mean? He ain't put nobody on," he said. "The people that been in his productions, they not famous. All them could walk through the mall without security. Be what you going to be, but put your people on. If you a gay person and you in there, put some other gay people on. Put somebody on, or don't be wondering why people keep saying gatekeepers, 'cause, clearly, y'all keeping these gates."