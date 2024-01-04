Katt Williams Says He's Turned Down Invitations to Party With Diddy: 'You Got to Tell Him No'

Katt Williams isn't a fan of Diddy or his infamous parties.

Around the 1:43:00 point of the comedy legend's appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Williams was asked about the time Dave Chappelle once "walked away from $50 million," which he said wasn't "even close to what happened." However, he suggested that he had to turn down $50 million four times throughout his own career. "Just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about, right? 'Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no," he said in a sudden shift to dissing Diddy, who has been sued by four women over allegations of sexual assault including by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, with whom he settled.

"You got to tell him no. I did. See, I got the receipts for everything I'm telling you, that's why I can say them so freely," Williams continued. Earlier in the interview, he prided himself on getting "this far in Hollywood and still [having] a virgin asshole and never [sucking] a penis."

Later in the chat, around the 2:02:00 point, he made another diss directed at Diddy. "When I see people’s wives and stuff, I don’t even look at them. I don’t wanna look at nothing I don’t wanna have because I know how blessed I am," he said. "If I look at it, I got it. That's how Diddy be feeling." His comments were met with a laugh from Sharpe.

Diddy has been accused of sexual assault by at least four women, including someone who was just 17 at the time of the alleged assault. The Bad Boy Records co-founder has denied the allegations against him. However, others have come out to corroborate some of Cassie's allegations, including songwriter Tiffany Red, who said that the music mogul "terrified" her in her brief interactions with him.

Williams, meanwhile, did not mince his words on the Club Shay Shay podcast, addressing everything from perceived slights against him by Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey, to the time disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein allegedly offered to perform oral sex on him during a meeting. He also gave his thoughts on the artist formerly known as Kanye West, whom he said he doesn't understand what the public expects from at this point.