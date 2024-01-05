Stop Hating! Shannon Sharpe Is a Good Interviewer

Are the reactions from the internet warranted?

To those people who are critiquing Shannon’s interview style, I don’t know what more you could have been looking for. Nobody was asking for a Katt Williams interview before this one happened, and once we got it, we were gifted with an interview with multiple breakout moments and content to dominate the news cycle for weeks. The interview is nearly three hours long, I’m not sure how much more ground could have or needed to be covered. - Kam

Not really. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but it's pretty annoying to see the criticism Shannon has received. He's never claimed to be a journalist. He's never claimed to be a traditional media personality. Shannon's unique approach to interviews and media in general is what makes him great. You don't have to like the interview but there was too many viral tweets, from people who have never engaged with his content, criticzing his interview skills. As I mentioned earlier, look at the numbers. No matter how you slice it, that is a successful interview. Listen, I don't know who you wanted Katt Williams to sit down with but I guarantee the majority of the names you throw out will not be able to get this interview for one and get as much content as Shannon got from this. We should be celebrating this, not nitpicking. - Zion