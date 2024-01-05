Trick Daddy Says Katt Williams ‘Ain’t Funny’ Following Rickey Smiley Comments

“Listen, man. Stop talking about other n***as to be relevant," Trick Daddy added. "I’m with whatever you with, n***a. Everybody you told a story about got more money than me and you; you on my level, bitch-ass n***a. You ain’t funny, you a fucking joke.

In Williams' sit-down with Sharpe, he took aim at Smiley, calling him a “liar” when the radio personality claimed that he was supposed to be Money Mike in the 2002 movie Friday After Next. While that role ended up being Williams’, and Smiley played a Santa Claus robber, Smiley said that the roles were supposed to be reversed.

Williams alleged that Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer, and Steve Harvey were working against him. “The way that Rickey Smiley kept appearing at all my auditions is because of Steve and Ced. He would tell anybody that. Listen, they got a gang on that side. They know what it is," he added.