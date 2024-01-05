Trick Daddy Says Katt Williams ‘Ain’t Funny’ Following Rickey Smiley Comments

Katt Williams didn’t hold back during his bombshell interview with Shannon Sharpe.
Now, Trick Daddy is responding to comments Williams made about Rickey Smiley as well as jokes made about the rapper himself in a recent stand-up set.
“All my life, all my career, I’ve been a nephew, a brother, a little cousin, a fan of Rickey Smiley,” Trick Daddy said. “Katt Williams, your little pussy-ass get on the Sharpe show and just get in your little bitch-ass feelings and you say all type of shit you ain’t supposed to say.”
The Miami rapper continued, “You said some slick shit about me in one of your stand-ups. You were being sarcastic saying that if Trick Daddy can own a restaurant, you can do anything… Keep my name out your mouth, bitch-ass n***a! Keep Rickey Smiley’s name out your mouth!”
The stand-up set in question seemed to be from an October 2023 show during Williams’ Dark Matter Tour, where the comedian said, “If Trick Daddy can make it, you can make it, bitch. Trick Daddy got herpes, syphilis, gonorrhea, Lupus, and a restaurant, and a cooking show, bitch.”
It appears that Williams’ jabs are in response to Trick Daddy saying the comedian isn’t funny.
“I told people that I didn’t think you was funny; I ain’t never said I didn’t like you,” he said. He then mentioned Williams’ viral fight with a kid from around 2016: “I actually saw you one day and I was laughing my ass off. Remember when that little boy put you in a headlock? I was crying fucking laughing.”
“Listen, man. Stop talking about other n***as to be relevant," Trick Daddy added. "I’m with whatever you with, n***a. Everybody you told a story about got more money than me and you; you on my level, bitch-ass n***a. You ain’t funny, you a fucking joke.
In Williams' sit-down with Sharpe, he took aim at Smiley, calling him a “liar” when the radio personality claimed that he was supposed to be Money Mike in the 2002 movie Friday After Next. While that role ended up being Williams’, and Smiley played a Santa Claus robber, Smiley said that the roles were supposed to be reversed.
Williams alleged that Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer, and Steve Harvey were working against him. “The way that Rickey Smiley kept appearing at all my auditions is because of Steve and Ced. He would tell anybody that. Listen, they got a gang on that side. They know what it is," he added.