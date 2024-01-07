Tiffany Haddish Responds to Katt Williams’ Criticism: ‘I’ve Been Out Here’

Tiffany Haddish has some words for Katt Williams.
Williams, 52, has been making headlines lately for a controversial interview with Shannon Sharpe for his Club Shay Shay podcast since its release on Jan. 3. Just minutes into the nearly three-hour interview, he took aim at a number of fellow comedians including Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer for allegedly conspiring against him.
However, the Kings of Comedy weren’t the only ones to catch strays. Williams had a different account for Haddish’s early career, saying, “They think they can rewrite history. Guy Torry did a beautiful special about the Comedy Store and Phat Tuesday, where he said that Steve [Harvey], and Cedric [the Entertainer], and Kevin Hart, and Tiffany Haddish came through there and made… all lies. Steve and Cedric never performed at the Comedy Store at all. Tiffany was only seen at the Laugh Factory.”
On Wednesday, Haddish, 44, responded to Williams’ comments under an Instagram gossip account, writing, “I am not mad I just wish he would get his facts right about me. Dang I guess I will send him a reminder text. But are we sure that is Katt Williams? He looks a lot like Charleston White.”
The following evening, Haddish performed at the Dania Improv Comedy Theater in Dania Beach, Florida where she got some more off her chest.
“Come to L.A., n***a. I’ve been doing shit,” Haddish said on stage. “I was on That’s So Raven … I was on all the shits. I did extra work, I was on all the little white people TV shows, the Black people TV shows, I used to be on Dance 360 … I’ve been out here. I’ve been telling jokes since Nineteen-hundred and ninety-six.”
After running off her extensive resume, Haddish did address William’s claim that she never performed at the Comedy Store.
“This n***a said, ‘Oh, they wouldn’t let her perform at the Comedy Store.’ That’s true. They wouldn’t let me perform on the white nights at the Comedy Store, but I performed on all the Black nights. They wouldn’t let me perform on the white nights at the improv, but I performed on all the Black and Latino nights.”
Williams took shots at a number of people during his Club Shay Shay interview, inspiring responses from the likes of Kevin Hart, Ludacris, Trick Daddy, Ice Cube, the Plastic Cup Boyz, and even Shannon Sharpe himself.