Tiffany Haddish Responds to Katt Williams’ Criticism: ‘I’ve Been Out Here’

On Wednesday, Haddish, 44, responded to Williams’ comments under an Instagram gossip account, writing, “I am not mad I just wish he would get his facts right about me. Dang I guess I will send him a reminder text. But are we sure that is Katt Williams? He looks a lot like Charleston White.”

The following evening, Haddish performed at the Dania Improv Comedy Theater in Dania Beach, Florida where she got some more off her chest.

“Come to L.A., n***a. I’ve been doing shit,” Haddish said on stage. “I was on That’s So Raven … I was on all the shits. I did extra work, I was on all the little white people TV shows, the Black people TV shows, I used to be on Dance 360 … I’ve been out here. I’ve been telling jokes since Nineteen-hundred and ninety-six.”